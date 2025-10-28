Families in Alberta expect real results that make a positive difference in their lives, and that’s exactly what our government is focused on delivering. The 2025 fall legislative session is officially underway, guided by a clear direction set out in this year’s Speech from the Throne: protecting freedoms, supporting families, strengthening essential services, and building long-term prosperity for every Albertan.

We have listened to Albertans across the province, who told us what matters most; that’s why this session will bring forward policies that improve classrooms, deliver better health care access, protect our communities from crime, and create jobs.

As record numbers of newcomers choose opportunity and freedom in Alberta, our government is funding the infrastructure and services needed to keep pace. As our population grows, the province will pursue greater control over immigration and a more sustainable approach than what federal policies provide.

In our classrooms, this rapid growth has brought more than 90,000 new students over the last three years alone. To make sure every student can reach their full potential, our government is investing in 130 new schools and 200,000 new school spaces across the province.

Alberta’s health care system is entering a new era focused on faster access to primary care, mental health services, continuing care, and compassionate intervention. It’s an approach that puts patient outcomes first and recognizes that Albertans in every community deserve reliable care when and where they need it.

And finally, our government has reaffirmed our commitment to always standing up for Alberta against federal overreach. We will continue defending Alberta’s constitutional jurisdiction and fight back against federal policies that kill jobs, make life more expensive, and threaten the prosperity of Alberta and Canada.

Alberta’s government understands that we work for Albertans, and we will never lose sight of our responsibility to you. Together, we’re defending Alberta and building a province where freedom is protected, and every family has the opportunity to succeed.

Fulfilling that responsibility means addressing challenges head-on, including those faced by students and teachers across the province.

With instructional time in schools disrupted due to the teachers’ strike, the November 2025 diploma exams will now be optional for students. Students who wish to write a diploma exam may request to do so, and their school boards will accommodate the request.

The optional diploma exams apply to all schools provincewide. These exams will still take place on the currently scheduled dates.

Students who choose not to write the November diploma exams can still complete their courses and graduate on time. Their final grade will be based entirely on the school-awarded mark provided by their teacher.

Choosing not to write the November diploma exams will not affect a student’s ability to apply to, be accepted by, or attend post-secondary institutions after graduation.

As always, please free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.