The newly elected Chestermere city council was sworn in on Saturday morning October 25th.

On the crisp morning of October 25, the newly-elected members of the City of Chestermere council took their oaths of office in a formal outdoor ceremony held in front of City Hall. The event began at 10 a.m. and concluded around 10:30 a.m., marking the official start of their term. The ceremony was overseen by Chief Administrative Officer Kent Edney, who opened with welcoming remarks before administering the oath to the council members.

Mayor Shannon Dean addressed the assembled officials and residents following the swearing-in, offering remarks on the opportunities ahead for the city and the importance of collaborative leadership. His comments served as a symbolic hand-off from election campaign season to the business of governance. With his address complete, the ceremony was brought to a close, ushering in a new chapter for the municipal leadership.

The election held on October 20 determined the mayor and six councillors who now form the council’s governing body.

The newly sworn-in officials face a term filled with significant local issues including growth management, infrastructure planning, and community service enhancements as Chestermere continues to expand. Residents and business owners alike are watching to see how the incoming council will tackle rising demands on municipal services and balance development with livability.

Council members acknowledged the weight of responsibility during the ceremony. Their commitment to transparent decision-making and active engagement with residents was repeatedly emphasized. “We owe the community our best efforts,” Mayor Dean remarked, underscoring that the mandate from residents was clear: bring the community’s voice into every decision. While full election results and breakdowns of voting outcomes have yet to be posted in detail, the municipal website and official channels confirm that the incoming team is ready to take up the reins.

Among the topics that have already emerged as priorities are improved transportation routes, enhanced recreational facilities, and fiscal responsibility. Residents of Chestermere have voiced a desire for municipal government to keep pace with growth while maintaining a strong sense of community. Business leaders likewise are calling for a stable regulatory environment and predictable municipal services to support investment and job creation.

Chief Administrative Officer Edney reminded council members during his opening remarks that their roles go beyond policy and bylaws—they serve as stewards of the city’s financial health, community reputation and long-term vision. He encouraged them to work collaboratively, revisit historic decisions where necessary, and to bring innovative solutions for a community that is increasingly mature yet still evolving.

Going forward, the council plans to convene its first regular session in the coming weeks, where the agenda will likely include assigning committee responsibilities, outlining a schedule of priorities, and reviewing the city’s 2026-budget outlook. For residents, the early sessions will offer their first glimpse into how the new team will handle citizen input, project timelines and accountability.

The swearing-in ceremony, modest in length yet symbolic in outcome, has now officially afforded Chestermere a fresh leadership team. As the city progresses through a period of growth and change, the community will be closely watching how these elected officials make good on campaign promises and guide the municipality toward its next phase.

In concluding his remarks, Mayor Dean extended a message of optimism: “We begin this term with gratitude to our neighbours and a commitment to serve with integrity and purpose.” With that, the 2025-2029 council term officially commenced, and Chestermere enters a new era under its freshly sworn-in leadership.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.