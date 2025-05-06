Three in ICU as Alberta Measles Cases Climb Past 200

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health confirmed this week that three individuals are currently in intensive care following complications from measles, as the number of cases continues to climb.

As of early May, the province had reported 210 confirmed cases of the highly contagious disease—most of them affecting unvaccinated children. Alberta first identified cases in March, and the virus has since spread across several regions.

Dr. Sunil Sookram, Alberta’s lead public health official, said that while no deaths have been reported so far, the severity of some cases—including hospitalizations—highlights the urgent need for vaccination.

The province is responding with a new multilingual public awareness campaign, designed to reach a broader audience through various advertising platforms. The campaign will target communities with lower vaccination rates and provide information in multiple languages.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said nearly 90 per cent of the current cases involve individuals who were not vaccinated against measles. “While I’m encouraged that vaccination rates are beginning to trend upward,” she said, “we still have work to do to ensure Albertans understand the risks of remaining unvaccinated.”

Measles, which spreads through airborne respiratory droplets, is among the most contagious infectious diseases. Symptoms typically begin with a high fever, cough, and runny nose, followed by a distinctive red rash. In severe cases, complications can include pneumonia, brain swelling, and death.

Chestermere families are encouraged to review their immunization records and book catch-up appointments through Alberta Health Services if needed.

For up-to-date information, including symptoms, prevention tips, and vaccination locations, visit www.alberta.ca/measles.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.