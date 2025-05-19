Two Arrested in Connection to Southern Alberta Break and Enters

Southern Alberta RCMP have made significant arrests in connection to a series of break and enters targeting businesses and homes across the region, including incidents in Chestermere.

On May 2, 2025, the Alberta RCMP Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (SAD CRU) arrested two individuals in relation to a string of break-ins that began in April. The break-ins primarily targeted cannabis dispensaries, convenience stores, liquor stores, and rural businesses in southern Alberta. Police also identified a concerning pattern of residential thefts in Banff and Chestermere, where homes, vehicles, and open garages became the focus of criminal activity.

According to RCMP, the suspects are believed to have used stolen vehicles to carry out their crimes. The investigation revealed that the break-ins involved multiple locations and a variety of stolen items, including property valued both over and under $5,000.

The arrested suspects are identified as 36-year-old Chaylee Eagle Plume Bruised Head of Blood Tribe First Nation and 38-year-old James Tylor Stuart of Calgary. Both individuals face multiple charges in connection with the break-ins.

Eagle Plume Bruised Head has been charged with:

Break and enter (seven counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (four counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (three counts)

Failing to comply with release orders (five counts)

Wearing a disguise to commit an offence

Stuart has been charged with:

Break and enter (two counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (two counts)

Failing to comply with release orders (four counts)

Wearing a disguise to commit an offence

Possession of break-in tools

Stuart was also featured in the RCMP’s “Wanted Wednesday” program due to his involvement in other criminal activities across Calgary, Brooks, Langdon, and Strathmore.

The arrests come as part of a larger effort by the RCMP to address a growing number of thefts in rural communities, with special attention being given to the safety of residential areas like Chestermere. Local residents are reminded to remain vigilant, secure their properties, and report any suspicious activity to authorities.

Both suspects are currently in custody. Eagle Plume Bruised Head is scheduled to appear in court on May 16 in Calgary, while Stuart will appear in court on May 30 in Okotoks.

As this investigation continues, RCMP officials urge anyone with information related to the case or similar incidents to come forward. “The safety of our communities is a priority,” said a spokesperson for the Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit. “We encourage residents to stay alert and report any concerns to law enforcement to help prevent future crimes.”

Local authorities are working to ensure that these types of crimes do not escalate, and to keep Chestermere and surrounding communities safe from further break-ins. As the legal proceedings unfold, the RCMP will continue their efforts to reduce crime in the region and bring those responsible to justice.

