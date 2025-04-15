What have we learned about being Canadian?

As reported when our premier makes public statements that if Ottawa doesn’t meet its nine policy demands there could be an unprecedented national unity crisis. What message does that send to you or the group that wants to leave Canada? Is that a premature statement to make when we don’t know the outcome of this national election yet? Do you think what appears to be her continued reluctance to work with the Federal government is in Canadians best interest? Is a liberal win actually good for her so as to continue fighting the Feds while satisfying her very small support base that appears to promote separation from Canada. Is that something you value or want in a leader? Here is a thought to consider. Our government’s comment stating that the Feds haven’t done anything in the last 10 years to help Alberta, did you find that statement offensive and slap to the face of every Canadian taxpayer, you know the ones that contributed to not only buy the transmountain pipeline but to twin it, which has reported has tripled production flow and therefore Alberta profit. Can you think of another example in Canada where the Feds spent over 34 billion on one project in one province? This does point out that if Alberta separated, are those people that don’t leave for Canada prepared to buy out that current Canadian owned pipeline? And what about the other pipelines that leave this new separate (country?), wouldn’t they then have to also reconcile new indigenous agreements, along with crossing that other country called Canada, they gave up on? Alberta is a land locked area so anything shipped in or out would have an extra cost, along with border crossing, passports etc… the list and cost goes on. Here’s another thought about how the US government is handling their own nation in stripping rights and threatening ours. If that takeover were to happen where do you think the CPP, OAS, GIS retirement funds that are in the 100’s of billions would be used for? Could it be stolen to pay down the US massive trillions of dollar debt and screw Canadians out of their retirement fund. If you don’t believe that would happen you should join the separatist group and move to the US, good luck with that. As shown every day, the vast majority of Canadians are stronger together, and to those that don’t believe in Canada, well you better go to the US soon as they report their clamping down on anyone crossing that is not American.

Dennis Bigras

