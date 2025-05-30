When Alberta is strong, Canada is strong!

Recently, Premier Danielle Smith addressed Albertans following Mark Carney’s election victory on April 28th. Like many Albertans, our government is deeply frustrated with the last ten years of Liberal governance which have severely undermined Alberta’s economy and prosperity. Albertans have witnessed a steady onslaught of anti-energy, anti-agriculture, and anti-resource policies, which have placed unfair stresses on their livelihoods.

Alberta’s government recognizes the importance of productive, positive relationships with the federal government; however, we will not acquiesce to Ottawa’s agenda at the expense of Alberta’s economy. We wholeheartedly support Albertan sovereignty within a united Canada and recognize how crucial our resources are to Canada’s economy and prosperity amid rising trade tensions.

With a newly elected Prime Minister and Alberta’s strategic importance in confederation, our government has made it clear we will continue to hold a strong position to forge a new relationship with Ottawa – one that respects Alberta’s constitutional right to autonomy over its’ own natural resources, and repeals harmful legislation like Bill C-69 and the tanker ban which have effectively land-locked our resources.

To that end, Premier Smith has announced bold, practical steps to ensure Alberta is no longer sidelined in national decision-making affecting our province.

First, Alberta will appoint a Special Negotiating Team to engage directly with the federal government on key reforms. These include: securing guaranteed access to tidewater for our resources; repealing harmful federal laws like the emissions cap, the oil tanker ban, the net-zero electricity regulations, and the net zero vehicle mandate; ending Ottawa’s interference in provincial matters – from plastics to industrial emissions to the commercial speech of Alberta’s energy sector; refraining from imposing export taxes or restrictions on the export of Alberta resources without the consent of our government; and finally, providing Alberta the same per capita federal transfers and equalization as those received by the other three largest provinces – Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia.

Second, while these negotiations with Ottawa are ongoing, Alberta’s government will appoint the Alberta Next panel, chaired by Premier Danielle Smith. The panel will be composed of some of our best and brightest economic, judicial, and academic experts, who will engage the public through a series of town halls and online consultations to explore how our province can better protect itself from current or future federal overreach and hostile policies. After their work is finished, their recommendations could form the basis for a province-wide referendum in 2026, giving all Albertans the opportunity to vote on some of the more popular ideas.

Albertans have always been loyal, proud and generous Canadians, but we will no longer allow our own federal government to attack our province’s economic prosperity. For too long, Ottawa has governed by unleashing a tidal wave of laws, policies and political attacks aimed directly at Alberta’s free economy, and as a result, Canada has fallen to dead last in economic growth among industrialized nations.

We are not asking for special treatment or handouts. We just want to be free. Free to develop and export that incredible wealth of resources we have for the benefit of our families and future generations.

We will continue to support Alberta’s sovereignty within a united Canada. We know that when Alberta is strong, Canada is strong.

As always, please feel free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

