Where Can You Drop Off Your Christmas Trees in Chestermere?

As the festive season concludes, Chestermere residents are reminded to responsibly dispose of their natural Christmas trees through the city’s annual recycling program. The designated drop-off location is situated near the boat dock at John Peake Park, with collections accepted until January 29.

To ensure efficient recycling, the city requests that all decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments, and tree stands, be removed prior to drop-off. Additionally, trees should be taken out of any plastic bags to facilitate the mulching process. This initiative is exclusively for real trees; residents with artificial trees are encouraged to consider reuse or donation.

The collected trees undergo a chipping process, transforming them into mulch that is utilized in parks and green spaces throughout Chestermere. This sustainable practice not only reduces landfill waste but also enriches the soil in public areas, promoting a healthier environment for the community.

Mayor Shannon Dean expressed his support for the program, stating, “Recycling Christmas trees is a simple yet impactful way for residents to contribute to our city’s environmental sustainability efforts. By participating, we all play a part in maintaining the natural beauty of Chestermere.”

Residents are advised to ensure their trees are free from snow and ice to prevent any complications during the recycling process. The drop-off area is clearly marked near the boat dock at John Peake Park, providing convenient access for all community members.

For those unable to transport their trees to the designated drop-off point, the city offers additional options for yard waste disposal. The Eco Centre accepts branches and other organic materials, which are also processed into mulch available free of charge to Chestermere residents.

Participating in the Christmas tree recycling program not only supports environmental conservation but also fosters a sense of community involvement. By contributing to the creation of mulch used in local parks, residents directly enhance the aesthetic and ecological quality of shared public spaces.

The city encourages all residents to take advantage of this program and to spread the word to neighbors and friends. Collective participation amplifies the benefits, leading to a greener and more sustainable Chestermere.

For more information on the Christmas tree recycling program, including operating hours and additional services, residents can visit the city’s official website or contact the Environmental Services team at 403-207-2807.

In embracing this annual tradition, Chestermere continues to demonstrate its commitment to environmental stewardship and community well-being. The simple act of recycling a Christmas tree contributes to a cycle of renewal, ensuring that the spirit of the holiday season extends well into the new year through the enhancement of the city’s natural landscapes.

