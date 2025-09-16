Who’s Running in the 2025 Chestermere Municipal Election as of September 15

With the nomination deadline of September 22, 2025 fast approaching, the list of candidates for Chestermere’s upcoming municipal election is becoming clearer. So far, Mayor Shannon Dean is seeking a full term, and nine candidates have stepped forward for the six council seats. The election will take place on October 20, 2025.

Mayoral Race

Shannon Dean (incumbent Mayor) — Elected in a 2024 by-election, Dean is running for a full mandate. He points to school approvals, infrastructure advancements, and renewed stability in city governance as key accomplishments. Dean argues that continuity in leadership is critical as Chestermere continues to grow and strengthen its relationship with neighbouring municipalities and the province.

Council Candidates

Chestermere residents will elect six councillors, and as of September 15, nine names are on the ballot — a mix of experienced incumbents and fresh contenders.

Robert Schindler (incumbent) — First elected in the 2024 by-election, Schindler emphasizes fiscal stewardship, schools, recreation, and building safe neighbourhoods.

Rob Wawrzynowski (incumbent) — An engineer and MBA holder elected in 2024, Wawrzynowski highlights his work securing three new schools, major road projects, and protecting recreational assets such as the golf course and lake.

Ritesh Narayan (incumbent) — On council since 2017, Narayan campaigns on responsible governance, smart development, youth safety, diversity, and affordability.

Janelle Sandboe (incumbent) — A councillor since 2024, Sandboe is a business owner and fundraising executive who has advocated for Chestermere on regional boards and committees.

Kiran Randhawa (incumbent) — Serving since 2024, Randhawa focuses on education, infrastructure, and economic growth, while remaining active on committees supporting seniors, police communications, and libraries.

Murray Grant (incumbent) — Currently serving on council, Grant has positioned himself as an advocate for responsible planning and fiscal balance, drawing on his governance experience to keep Chestermere on a stable path.

Kirandeep (Kiran) Gill (newcomer) — A long-time resident, Gill brings experience in inclusive child development and small business. She is active in schools and community groups, running on family-focused, practical solutions.

Brady Uhrich (newcomer) — Semi-retired with a career in business development, Uhrich stresses diversifying the tax base, attracting light industry, sustainable growth, and infrastructure that supports a booming population.

Vaishali Kumar (newcomer) — A business owner with a background in law and management, Kumar has served on non-profit boards and community projects. Her campaign emphasizes innovation, inclusivity, local economic growth, and empowering residents to help shape city policy.

Key Dates and What’s Ahead

Nomination Deadline: Noon on September 22, 2025. Until then, more names could be added to the ballot.

Election Day: Monday, October 20, 2025, when voters will choose one mayor and six councillors.

With nine candidates for six council seats, Chestermere residents are set for a competitive race that mixes incumbency with new perspectives. At present, Mayor Dean remains unchallenged, though there is still time for another candidate to step into the mayoral contest.

The 2025 Chestermere municipal election will decide the leadership team tasked with guiding the city through its next four years of growth, infrastructure expansion, and community building. Voters will soon decide whether to maintain continuity with the current council or bring in new voices to help shape the city’s future.

