2025 Sees Strong Growth and Community Spirit in Chestermere

Chestermere Mayor Shannon Dean says 2025 brought “important progress” for the city with a focus on community building, planning and civic pride. In a year-end message to residents, Dean highlighted the year’s events, ongoing challenges and priorities shaping the city’s direction into 2026.

Reflecting on a year of activity and development, Dean praised the return and success of long-standing city events that brought residents together, including Canada Day celebrations, Bulls on the Beach rodeo and cabaret event, Synergy’s Amazing Duck Race, and the Chestermere Country Fair. These festivals and gatherings, he said, “allow for our community to come together and celebrate our great city.”

The annual Bulls on the Beach event, staged lakeside by the Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society in July, featured top Canadian bull riders and entertainment, contributing to the city’s summertime vibrancy.

Synergy’s Amazing Duck Race fundraiser in August combined friendly competition with community fundraising, while the Chestermere Country Fair in September offered everything from parades and rodeo to a harvest market and kids activities.

Dean also thanked residents for their patience during regional challenges such as the ongoing regional water disruption, urging that moments like these highlight preparedness, cooperation and shared responsibility.

Looking ahead, Mayor Dean reiterated that Council and city administration are prioritizing recreation, infrastructure, schools and safety — and that those priorities are reflected in the recently adopted 2026 interim operating and capital budget. The budget maintains funding for core services like Fire, RCMP, parks, roads and utilities, while also allocating resources for lifecycle infrastructure work, safety improvements and recreation planning.

“While there is much to be proud of, we are acutely aware that there are challenges that remain as well, and we are committed to addressing these head-on,” Dean wrote in his message.

The mayor was re-elected in October’s municipal election with nearly 90% of the vote, securing continued leadership into 2026 and reinforcing community support for stable governance.

Schools and education featured as a key focus during the year, with construction funding secured for new Calgary Catholic and public K-9 school sites — work that continues as Chestermere prepares for future growth and expanded educational capacity.

Residents are encouraged to participate in local governance through public input times at council meetings, email correspondence, or booking meetings with the mayor’s office. “Council and I remain committed to open and ongoing communication with residents,” Dean wrote.

As 2025 draws to a close, Chestermere’s leadership enters the new year with optimism, bolstered by community spirit, civic achievements and plans for continued growth and improvement.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.