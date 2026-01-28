Chestermere Celebrates Culture and Connection at First Multicultural Fashion Show

Barb, Bob, and I, the Anchor team, were treated to a fun-filled two hours on Jan. 24, as Chestermere hosted its first-ever multicultural fashion show, an event that felt less like a formal production and more like a shared community celebration.

Held at the Chestermere Recreation Centre from 1 to 3 p.m., the free event welcomed residents of all ages and backgrounds. From the moment the doors opened, the room buzzed with colour, conversation, and anticipation. Families arrived together, friends waved from across the hall, and there was an unmistakable feeling that Chestermere was doing something new and special.

The event was hosted by Synergy Connects, a local non-profit that has spent more than 11 years supporting youth engagement, mental health awareness, and community development in Chestermere and the surrounding area. More than 30 local community members took to the runway wearing their own traditional attire, turning the afternoon into a moving, living celebration of the cultures that make up the city.

Guiding the event with warmth, humour, and an easy rapport with the audience was well-known local personality Ritish Narayan, who served as master of ceremonies. Narayan’s friendly presence helped set the tone for the afternoon, keeping things light, inclusive, and fun while giving each participant their moment in the spotlight.

According to Anisha Gardiner, the fashion show grew out of collaboration and a shared desire to bring people together.

“This was the first fashion show that’s happened in Chestermere, so we were really excited,” Gardiner said during the event. “It came from the Cultural Event Subcommittee, which includes people from local businesses and agencies who wanted to create something meaningful for the community.”

Several members of the organizing group are also part of the Chestermere and Area Mental Health Coalition, and that influence was felt throughout the afternoon. While the show was undeniably fun, it also carried a thoughtful message about belonging, inclusion, and mental well-being.

The runway itself reflected that message beautifully. Traditional clothing from cultures including India, Mexico, Vietnam, the Philippines, Ukraine, and others flowed across the stage. Each appearance was met with enthusiastic cheers, applause, and laughter, particularly as peers of the models filled the audience, loudly and proudly cheering on friends, classmates, neighbours, and family members.

One of the most touching aspects of the show was its intergenerational spirit. The youngest model was just seven years old, while the oldest was 83, creating moments that felt as heartfelt as they were joyful.

“It wasn’t just cross-cultural,” Gardiner said. “It was cross-generational too.”

Synergy Connects volunteers were out in full force, managing everything from behind-the-scenes coordination to welcoming guests and supporting participants. Their presence was felt throughout the venue and contributed greatly to the smooth, upbeat flow of the event.

Between runway segments, live performances added even more energy to the room. A hoop dancer captivated the audience, Filipino singers brought warmth and harmony to the stage, and a Chinese sword dancer delivered a performance that drew audible gasps and sustained applause. A local councillor also addressed the crowd briefly, speaking about the importance of mental health and strong community connections.

Synergy Connects is well known locally for its youth drop-in lounge, cultural programming, dance classes, and international cooking workshops. The fashion show felt like a natural extension of that work, blending celebration with purpose and reinforcing the idea that strong communities are built through connection.

By the time the final models left the runway, the impact was clear. Strangers chatted like old friends. Families posed for photos. Children tugged parents closer to the stage, not wanting the afternoon to end. There was a strong sense that Chestermere had just added a new and welcome tradition to its community calendar.

For those of us from the Anchor in attendance, the event felt less like an assignment and more like an invitation. If the goal was to make people feel welcome, included, and proud of their community, Chestermere’s first multicultural fashion show didn’t just succeed — it set a joyful benchmark for what comes next.

