Albertans expect their government to listen

Alberta is growing quickly, and that puts extra pressure on important services that families count on. With more people than ever calling our province home, we need to make smart choices now, so our health care, water, and energy systems can keep up. That is why Alberta’s government is making targeted investments that help Albertans today and set us up for the future.

Work is underway to expand the Alberta Children’s Hospital. Plans include building a larger inpatient tower and a new research centre to improve care for kids from every corner of the province. When it is finished, the expansion will add 40 new hospital beds and 10 mental health beds, boosting capacity by 32 per cent and giving more families confidence that their children can get the specialized care they need.

At the same time, the $151 million expansion of the Peter Lougheed Centre is now complete. This upgrade adds almost 100 new patient beds, including more space in the emergency department. For seniors, families, and anyone who has spent long hours waiting for care, this means better patient flow, less crowding, and faster access when it is needed most.

Both of these facilities play a vital role for residents in our Constituency, with families from our communities relying on the Alberta Children’s Hospital and the Peter Lougheed Centre for specialized care, emergency services, and ongoing treatment close to home.

Albertans deserve to know how their health care system is performing, especially when it comes to wait times and access to care. That is why Alberta has launched a new health system dashboard. This online tool gives clear, easy-to-understand information about surgeries, wait times, and health care services across the province. Albertans can access the health system dashboard at alberta.ca/health-system-dashboard.

By making this information public and updating it regularly, Albertans can better understand what’s happening in their communities, health care workers can see where improvements are needed, and the system can be held accountable.

Strong hospitals and emergency services are especially important in rural Alberta, where people often need to travel long distances for care. Investing in modern facilities and digital resources helps make sure rural communities have reliable, high-quality health services.

Our government is also taking real steps to support farmers, ranchers, and rural communities by improving access to water. New rules now allow producers to store more water in dugouts, helping them better manage drought and protect their operations. Communities and businesses can also make greater use of stormwater and wetlands, which supports conservation and helps ensure water is available when it’s needed most.

Looking ahead, we have launched a province-wide conversation about the future of Alberta’s energy. Electricity demand is rising, and Albertans are being invited to share their views on how to meet that demand. Public town halls are being held across the province to gather feedback on the potential role of nuclear energy. I am honoured to chair the Nuclear Energy Engagement and Advisory Panel, and I invite you to participate and learn more about upcoming in-person engagement sessions. Please visit alberta.ca/nuclear-energy-engagement.

Our government is always working to make Alberta a place where families can thrive, seniors are supported, and rural communities remain strong. These efforts – from upgrading hospitals to improving water access to planning for long-term energy needs – all aim to keep our province the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

These priorities translate into real support for people in our communities. Through programs like the Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEP), our government works alongside local organizations to strengthen essential services and ensure help is available when it’s needed most. Recently, the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Status of Women approved $95,000 to support the much-needed expansion of the Strathmore Overnight Shelter that provides temporary shelter, essential supports, and wraparound services for people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, or other crises.

As always, please free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.