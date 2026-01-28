Annual Chestermere/Indus Modified Mixed Bonspiel 2026

1 day ago
248 Views
1 Min Read

The Chestermere and Indus Curling Clubs hosted their Annual Combined Modified Mixed Bonspiel on January 23rd, 24th & 25th, 2026. The qualifications to enter are that the Skip and Third must be of opposite genders. Teams alternated their draws between the two ice rinks, the ice conditions were terrific, and the competition was very close with several games going to an extra end. The two clubs have a terrific relationship, and great fun was had by all! We had 28 teams vying for top spot in 4 Events. Curlers came from Indus, Chestermere, Langdon, Strathmore, Calgary and even one team from Quebec who were visiting relatives in Calgary. In the end it was the Bryon McCloy team that captured the “A” Event consisting of Bryon McCloy, Lisa Cannon, Dakota Fafard & Jerri Beauchamp. The Hugh Adams team won the “B” Event, Hugh Adams, Sylvia Adams, Dave Tsukishima & Le Tsukishima. The Howieson team took the “C” Event, Colin Howieson, Leah Kyllo, Chris Beaudin & Kyle Auch. And the “D” Event went to Dave Ryan, Phyllis Roberts, John Roberts & Sheila Ryan.

Visit our websites for all the curling news at each club at… www.chestermerecurling.com and
www.induscurling.com

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.

About the author

View All Posts

Submitted Story

This story was submitted to The Anchor.ca
Submitted stories are encouraged, but may be edited for length.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

What's Playing on CFTR

Launch Player in New Window 

Read Current Editioncurrent edition

RSS BLANKET CLASSIFIEDS – Alberta-Wide Weekly Classified Ads

  • Services: PRIVATE MORTGAGE LENDER
    PRIVATE MORTGAGE LENDER. All real estate types considered. No credit checks done. Deal direct with lender and get quick approval. Toll free 1-866-405-1228; www.firstandsecondmortgages.ca. Ad Category: Services
  • Vacation Villa in BC
    EXTRAORDINARY VILLA IN OSOYOOS, BC, breathtaking lake views, just 3 minutes from town. Vacation in Canada's warmest destination. Or warmer weather, two luxurious 5-star resort units in Phoenix, Arizona. Doug 306-716-2671. osoyooslakevilla.com Ad Category: Recreation and Travel
  • 5′ SPRUCE TREES for sale
    WHITE SPRUCE TREES: 5’ average $50. Installation ONLY $19. Includes: hole augered, Wurzel Dip enzymes injection, bark mulch application, staking. Minimum order 25. One-time fuel charge: $150 - 225. Crystal Springs. 403-820-0961. Quality guaranteed. Services Ad Category: For Sale