Annual Chestermere/Indus Modified Mixed Bonspiel 2026

The Chestermere and Indus Curling Clubs hosted their Annual Combined Modified Mixed Bonspiel on January 23rd, 24th & 25th, 2026. The qualifications to enter are that the Skip and Third must be of opposite genders. Teams alternated their draws between the two ice rinks, the ice conditions were terrific, and the competition was very close with several games going to an extra end. The two clubs have a terrific relationship, and great fun was had by all! We had 28 teams vying for top spot in 4 Events. Curlers came from Indus, Chestermere, Langdon, Strathmore, Calgary and even one team from Quebec who were visiting relatives in Calgary. In the end it was the Bryon McCloy team that captured the “A” Event consisting of Bryon McCloy, Lisa Cannon, Dakota Fafard & Jerri Beauchamp. The Hugh Adams team won the “B” Event, Hugh Adams, Sylvia Adams, Dave Tsukishima & Le Tsukishima. The Howieson team took the “C” Event, Colin Howieson, Leah Kyllo, Chris Beaudin & Kyle Auch. And the “D” Event went to Dave Ryan, Phyllis Roberts, John Roberts & Sheila Ryan.

Visit our websites for all the curling news at each club at… www.chestermerecurling.com and

www.induscurling.com

