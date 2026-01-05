Bhangra Brings Heat to a Winter Day in Chestermere’s Celebreation of Jashan 2026

Winter paused, just long enough to listen.

On January 3, the steady thunder of the dhol and the joyful surge of Bhangra transformed a cold winter day in Chestermere into something vibrant, welcoming, and unmistakably alive. What unfolded was not simply a dance performance, but a shared moment of culture and connection that left a lasting impression on everyone in attendance.

This journalist and my partner were thankful to be invited. From the moment we arrived, we were overwhelmed by the colour, the energy, and the unmistakable sense of community that filled the space. Bright traditional attire flashed and swirled with every movement, while the rhythm carried through the crowd like a collective heartbeat. It was impossible not to smile. Impossible not to feel included.

Bhangra, a traditional Punjabi folk dance rooted in harvest celebrations, is known for its powerful footwork, raised arms, and expressions of joy. That joy was fully present here. Audience members gathered in growing circles, clapping along, cheering dancers on, and gradually moving closer as the music pulled them in. Some knew the steps well. Others simply felt the beat. Both belonged.

Adding to the spirit of the afternoon was Chantelle de Jonge, who attended with a wide smile and an open heart. Rather than remaining an observer, de Jonge stepped into the dance herself, joining performers and community members alike. Her willingness to participate sparked laughter, applause, and a wave of encouragement from the crowd. It was leadership expressed not through words, but through presence.

A major highlight of the celebration was the participation of young Bhangra dancers from the Calgary area. Calgary has developed a strong and growing youth Bhangra scene, with clubs and instructors dedicated to passing down traditional steps while embracing contemporary energy. These young dancers train rigorously, learning not only choreography but cultural history, discipline, and teamwork.

Their performance reflected that dedication. Movements were crisp and confident, yet full of joy rather than formality. Watching young people carry forward a cultural tradition with such pride was deeply moving. For many in the audience, it was a reminder that heritage does not remain static. It grows, adapts, and thrives when younger generations make it their own.

What stood out most throughout the event was the atmosphere. This was not a performance designed to impress from a distance. It was an invitation. Conversations sparked easily between neighbours and newcomers. Children watched wide-eyed, mimicking steps at the edge of the floor. Elders nodded along to rhythms they recognized instantly. The space felt shared, generous, and warm, despite the winter cold outside.

For Barb and myself, the experience reinforced why community events matter. In a growing city like Chestermere, moments like this help turn diversity into connection. They create opportunities to learn without lectures, to celebrate without barriers, and to feel welcome without needing an explanation.

As the final beats faded and applause filled the room, people lingered. No one rushed to leave. There were hugs, handshakes, photos, and promises to attend the next celebration. The warmth carried out into the evening air.

The January 3 Bhangra celebration did more than showcase a beautiful dance tradition. It reminded us that community is something you feel as much as something you see. On this winter day, Chestermere didn’t just watch culture unfold. It danced with it.

