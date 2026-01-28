Chestermere Boxers Bring Home Six Silver Gloves Titles

A weekend trip to Medicine Hat delivered big results for a group of young boxers representing the Chestermere area, as six athletes returned home as Silver Gloves champions following one of Alberta’s most respected amateur boxing tournaments.

The team travelled south with 10 youth boxers to compete at the Alberta Silver Gloves Tournament, a long-running event sanctioned by Boxing Alberta and hosted by the Medicine Hat Boxing Club. The tournament draws competitors from across the province and is widely regarded as a proving ground for developing amateur fighters.

By the end of the weekend, six members of the team had captured Silver Gloves titles, a result that coaches and volunteers described as both rewarding and inspiring.

“What an amazing weekend with some phenomenal young men,” said one of the team’s coaches. “We went down with 10 kids and came back with six champions. It’s incredible to see how far these athletes have come.”

The Silver Gloves tournament features multiple sessions over several days, with fighters competing in age, weight, and experience divisions. For many young athletes, it represents their first exposure to a high-level provincial event, requiring not only physical conditioning but discipline, focus, and resilience.

Coaches noted that the success in Medicine Hat was the result of months of training and commitment, supported by a strong volunteer base at the local club. Volunteers play a key role in youth boxing, helping with coaching, travel, event coordination, and athlete development.

Beyond the medals, the weekend was seen as a milestone in the athletes’ personal growth. The boxers gained valuable ring experience, built confidence, and strengthened bonds with teammates who shared the highs and lows of competition.

The atmosphere at the tournament was energetic and supportive, with families, coaches, and fellow athletes filling the venue to cheer on competitors. Organizers emphasized sportsmanship and safety throughout the event, hallmarks of the Silver Gloves tradition.

With six new champions returning home, the results have generated excitement within the local boxing community. Coaches say the success has already motivated athletes to set new goals and prepare for upcoming competitions later this year.

For the young fighters involved, the weekend was about more than winning titles. It was proof that hard work, teamwork, and dedication can pay off — both in the ring and beyond it.

