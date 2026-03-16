Chestermere explores community hub concept after major donation to local boxing club

The City of Chestermere has taken the first step toward exploring the creation of a new community hub after hearing a proposal from the Chestermere Boxing Club that could bring several local non-profit organizations under one roof.

During its March 10 council meeting, representatives from the boxing club presented a vision for a two-level community facility designed to support youth programming, recreation, and social services. The concept would see multiple community organizations sharing space in a collaborative hub open to the public.

The proposal comes on the heels of a significant $800,000 donation to the club from the Cadmus Foundation, a contribution the organization says will help launch planning for a permanent home for the program.

Chestermere Boxing Club founder Alex Halat told council that the donation allows the organization to think more strategically about its long-term future and the services it provides to youth in the region.

Currently operating out of the Chestermere Recreation Centre, the club serves roughly 220 members and draws participants primarily from within the city. Halat noted that more than 90 per cent of participants are Chestermere residents, addressing questions raised about regional use of the program.

“We have seven kids from Calgary and about 12 from Rocky View County,” Halat told council. “Well over 92 per cent of our kids are Chestermere resident kids.”

However, Halat said increasing rent costs at the recreation facility have made the current arrangement difficult to sustain over the long term.

Club representatives outlined a concept for a purpose-built facility that would not only house the boxing club but also provide space for other community organizations. According to the presentation, groups already expressing interest in participating include the Chestermere Food Bank, Synergy Connects, and the Chestermere Women’s Crisis Society.

Spokesperson Patty Sproule told council the organization expects to receive approximately $400,000 of the Cadmus Foundation donation this year, with additional funding expected in future phases.

The boxing club requested several forms of municipal support as the project moves forward. These include assistance identifying potential municipal land, collaboration with the city’s recreation planning committee, advocacy for provincial grant funding, and potential short-term bridge financing.

City council responded by unanimously passing two motions related to the project.

The first directs city administration to work with the boxing club and other stakeholders to explore possible locations and governance models for the proposed facility. The second asks the city’s not-for-profit advisory committee to establish a subcommittee focused on advancing the development of the community hub concept.

Council members indicated that while the project remains in early planning stages, the idea aligns with broader goals of strengthening community services and expanding recreational opportunities in the rapidly growing city.

If the concept proceeds, the proposed hub could create a centralized space where youth programs, social supports, and community services operate side-by-side — an approach proponents say could strengthen collaboration among local organizations while improving access for residents.

Further details, including potential locations, costs, and partnership models, are expected to be explored as discussions between the city and community partners continue in the months ahead.

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