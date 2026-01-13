Chestermere RCMP issue a public safety reminder to youth and parents of dangers of replica firearms

Chestermere, Alta. – Chestermere RCMP is reminding youth and parents of the serious public safety risks and potential legal consequences associated with replica and imitation firearms following a recent incident involving teenagers and a replica handgun.

On Jan. 8, 2026, Chestermere RCMP responded to a firearms-related complaint involving several youth in the City of Chestermere. RCMP safely seized a replica handgun that closely resembled a real Glock-style firearm. The imitation handgun was visually indistinguishable from a real firearm.

Firearms calls are treated as a top public safety priority by police. When RCMP respond to reports involving a firearm, officers must assume the weapon is real. The presence of a replica or imitation firearm can place the individual in possession of it, members of the public, and responding officers at significant risk.

“This incident could have had very serious consequences,” said Staff Sergeant Kathy Klassen, Detachment Commander of the Chestermere RCMP. “Replica firearms look real, and officers have no way of knowing otherwise when responding to a call. Youth and their parents need to understand that carrying or displaying these items in public can quickly escalate into a dangerous situation.”

RCMP officers exercised due diligence during the response, and the replica handgun, which turned out to be a water gun, was seized without injury. The youth involved were educated on the risks and potential consequences associated with imitation firearms.

“Parents play an important role in preventing incidents like this,” added Staff Sergeant Klassen. “We encourage families to have open conversations about replica guns and to ensure these items are not taken into public spaces.”

Chestermere RCMP remind the public that replica firearms, including airsoft, pellet, BB, or toy guns designed to resemble real firearms, may result in seizure, criminal charges, or other enforcement action depending on the circumstances. Public awareness and early education are key to preventing tragic outcomes.

Anyone with information or questions related to public safety concerns is encouraged to contact their local RCMP detachment.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.