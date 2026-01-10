Chestermere RCMP seek public assistance following break and enter and theft of cremated remains – Update

Chestermere, Alta. – Chestermere RCMP is relieved to report that the cremated remains have been safely returned to the family. They were left at a Calgary funeral home, with a note asking for their safe return to the family.

The investigation continues and RCMP is still seeking assistance in identifying the two male suspects responsible for the break and enter and theft.

Jan. 8, 2026

Chestermere RCMP seek public assistance following break and enter and theft of cremated remains

Chestermere, Alta. — Chestermere RCMP is investigating a break and enter to a residence and is seeking public assistance following the theft of an urn containing cremated human ashes.

On Jan. 6, 2026, RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence located in the Cove community of Chestermere. During the incident, several personal items were stolen, including a case covered in red velvet containing the ashes of a deceased loved one. The loss of these remains has caused significant emotional distress to the family as the funeral of the deceased loved one is scheduled for Jan 17, 2026.

While the RCMP continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the break and enter and theft, police are making a compassionate appeal for the urn and ashes to be returned. RCMP believe the urn may have been taken unintentionally or discarded shortly after the break-in. Anyone who may have come across the urn or has information that could assist in its return is asked to come forward. The RCMP emphasize that the return of the ashes is the priority due to the scheduled funeral service.

Police are also seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two male suspects.

Suspect 1 was wearing white sweatpants, a blue and black coat, black shoes, a black hat and gloves. Suspect 2 was wearing blue overall with yellow strips and a white construction hat.

If you have any information regarding this break and enter, specifically the whereabouts of the remains, please contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” App available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

