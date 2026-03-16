Chestermere Teammates Breaking Barriers in U13 AAA Hockey

Two young hockey players from Chestermere are making their mark this season, earning spots on one of southern Alberta’s top youth hockey teams and helping demonstrate how the game continues to evolve for young athletes across the province.

Gabriella Valente and Lily Gullage are members of the U13 AAA Wheatland Warriors, a team competing in the Alberta Elite Hockey League (AEHL), one of the province’s highest levels of minor hockey competition.

Later this month, the Warriors will host the inaugural U13 AAA Provincial Championship in Strathmore, scheduled for March 26 to 29. The tournament marks a milestone for the AEHL and for the Wheatland program, which will welcome teams from across Alberta for the first-ever provincial championship at this level.

For Valente and Gullage, the opportunity carries an added level of significance.

Both athletes are competing in a tier of AAA hockey that has traditionally been dominated by male players. Their presence on the Warriors roster reflects not only their individual skill and dedication, but also a broader shift taking place in youth sports as more girls pursue opportunities in elite-level competition.

The Wheatland Athletic Association program, which oversees the Warriors teams, has played a key role in supporting players from communities across the region, including Chestermere and Strathmore. Programs like this have increasingly focused on development pathways that allow athletes to compete at higher levels regardless of gender.

For the Warriors organization, hosting provincials also represents a chance to showcase the strength of minor hockey in the region. The event is expected to bring teams, families and hockey supporters to Strathmore for several days of high-level competition.

After the provincial tournament concludes, Valente and Gullage will continue their season with another opportunity on the horizon.

Both players have been selected to represent Alberta through the Alberta Warriors program, an elite development initiative that competes in high-level girls’ hockey showcase events.

Among the tournaments on their schedule is the War for the Roses, a prominent girls’ hockey showcase designed to highlight top talent in the 2013 birth-year group. Events like this provide young athletes with opportunities to compete against top players from across North America while continuing their development in the sport.

Beyond the competitive milestones, the story also reflects the close-knit nature of hockey communities like Chestermere.

Valente and Gullage have grown up playing the game together locally, developing their skills through minor hockey programs before reaching the AAA level. Their shared journey—from community rinks to elite competition—has become a point of pride for families and coaches in the area.

The Wheatland Warriors roster also highlights the strength of the Chestermere minor hockey community more broadly. Of the players on the U13 AAA team, ten come from Chestermere, underscoring the depth of talent developing within the city’s minor hockey system.

As the Warriors prepare to host provincials later this month, the two athletes are being celebrated not only for their accomplishments on the ice, but also for the example they set for younger players watching from the stands.

For many in the community, their season represents more than just wins and losses. It reflects the continued growth of youth hockey—and the expanding opportunities for girls in the sport.

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