Due to a major water main break along 16 Avenue NW in the City of Calgary, the regional water supply has been significantly impacted

A significant rupture in the Bearspaw South Feeder Main near 16 Avenue NW and Sarcee Trail in Calgary has prompted emergency action from municipal officials and a call for residents in surrounding communities — including Chestermere — to conserve water as repairs continue. The incident has triggered the City of Calgary’s Stage 4 Water Restrictions, the most stringent level on the city’s water management scale, as crews work to stabilize and fix the damaged infrastructure.

The break occurred late on Dec. 30, 2025, and has disrupted the main pipeline that supplies water to Calgary and its regional partners. The Bearspaw South Feeder Main carries treated water from the Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant, the city’s largest source, to distribution networks throughout the region. With it out of service, the city has been forced to adjust flows from the smaller Glenmore Water Treatment Plant, significantly reducing available supply.

City engineers and emergency crews have been working around the clock to excavate the line, drain water from the break site, assess the damage and begin restoration work. Officials say the goal is to ensure enough water remains available for essential services such as drinking, sanitation, emergency response and fire suppression.

In response, Calgary has enforced Stage 4 Water Restrictions, which prohibit all outdoor water use, including flooding ice rinks, filling pools or hot tubs, and operating decorative water features. Residents are also urged to voluntarily reduce indoor water consumption by running appliances only when necessary and with full loads, turning off taps while brushing teeth or shaving, and limiting showers.

Chestermere city officials have echoed Calgary’s directives, asking local households to begin conserving immediately to help protect the shared regional water supply. Outdoor water use is banned, and residents are encouraged to adopt water-saving habits inside their homes as the situation evolves.

Originally, portions of Calgary were placed under a boil-water advisory — including communities such as Parkdale, Montgomery, Point McKay and West Hillhurst — due to potential contamination risks following the main break. However, Calgary’s latest update confirms the advisory has now been lifted after extensive testing showed water quality meets health standards. Officials still recommend flushing household systems before use if a tap has not been run for 24 hours.

Traffic disruptions and safety measures also persist around the break site, with portions of 16 Avenue NW partially closed to allow repair work and equipment access. Motorists are advised to expect construction activity and plan alternate routes where possible.

City of Calgary representatives continue to urge residents and regional partners to maintain reduced water usage as crews work to repair the feeder main. With water demand previously trending above sustainable levels and the repair timeline still unfolding, conservation efforts remain critical to maintaining essential water services for all affected communities.

Updates on the water main repair and regional water conservation efforts will be posted on city websites and social media channels as the situation develops. Residents are encouraged to check regularly for the latest advisories and guidelines.

