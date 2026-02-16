Family Day Greetings

I hope everyone had a good Family Day weekend with your families and loved ones.

Alberta is moving forward because our government is focused on supporting families, students, and communities – from classrooms to energy innovation. That means giving teachers the tools to meet today’s classroom challenges and backing technologies that keep Alberta’s energy sector competitive.

Classrooms in Alberta are more complex than ever. Recent data from 89,000 classrooms across 1,549 schools show that while average class sizes remain manageable, particular school divisions in rapidly growing communities face disproportionately increased enrollment pressures, and student needs across the province are growing. Some students require extra academic support, some are learning English, and others need behavioural or emotional guidance. Teachers face increasing demands, and Alberta’s government is making sure they have the help they need.

That’s why our government is investing $143 million to create 476 K-6 complexity teams, each made up of one teacher and two educational assistants. These teams will work directly in classrooms across Alberta to provide extra support to students with diverse needs. By focusing on early intervention, these teams will help students succeed before challenges grow and give teachers more capacity to do their work effectively. Schools with the highest complexity factors are being prioritized, ensuring resources reach the students who need them most. This targeted, evidence-based approach reflects our commitment to practical solutions grounded in data.

Strong classrooms are the foundation for strong communities, and Alberta is also leading in responsible energy development. Through the industry-funded Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) program, our government is investing $28 million in six projects using innovative technologies to help energy companies remain globally competitive. These projects include converting cattle farm waste into natural gas, restoring old oil and gas sites, and improving well efficiency.

These energy projects are expected to create roughly 1,000 jobs, contribute nearly $167 million to Alberta’s economy by 2027, and reduce about 260,000 tonnes of emissions by 2030. By supporting innovation and sustainability in the energy sector, Alberta is demonstrating that it is possible to grow the economy while reducing environmental impact.

Strong leadership means making choices that deliver real results for Albertans. Our government is ensuring classrooms have the support teachers and students need, while energy projects keep our industries competitive and sustainable for decades to come. By focusing on practical solutions and long-term planning, we’re building a stronger and more resilient province for everyone.

Finally, I am pleased to share that the Chestermere Historical Foundation has received $42,643 in funding from the Government of Alberta for the completion of their ‘Word of Mouth’ Public Art Project. Launched in 2018, this project features historical items from the former Summer Village of Chestermere Lake and the Town of Chestermere. This funding will support the final phase of the initiative – the creation of a time capsule. This capsule will offer residents a unique opportunity to contribute personal reflections and stories about their life in Chestermere for future generations to discover 50 years from now.

As always, please free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.