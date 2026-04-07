Funding Boost Supports Local Programs in Chestermere

1 day ago
433 Views
2 Min Read

United Way grant helps expand youth, mentorship, and mental health initiatives

Four community-based initiatives in Chestermere are set to receive a funding boost this year, following a joint grant allocation from United Way of Calgary and Area and the City of Chestermere.

A total of $49,642 has been awarded through the Mid-Size Grant program, with funding distributed to local organizations supporting youth development, mentorship, and mental health programming.

According to information shared by Chestermere Community Services, the grants were allocated through a special call reviewed by the program’s Grant Adjudication Committee.

The largest single allocation went to the Kin-Dir Education Foundation, which received $16,163.29 to support its Summer Bridge Program Camp. The initiative is designed to help children transition into the school year with additional learning and social support.

The Men’s Shed was awarded $10,000 for its Men’s Mentoring Program, delivered in partnership with Camp Chestermere. The program focuses on connection, skills development, and social support for men in the community.

Mental health initiatives also received a significant portion of the funding. Synergy was granted $14,000 for its upcoming Mental Health Fair, along with an additional $9,478.71 for its NeuroInsights program, which promotes inclusive practices and community connection.

All funded programs are scheduled to run between April and December, aligning with seasonal programming and community demand.

The Mid-Size Grant program is intended to support initiatives that address emerging or ongoing needs within local communities, particularly those that strengthen social connections and improve overall well-being.

For Chestermere, the funding reflects a continued focus on building accessible programming that supports residents at different stages of life—from youth preparing for school to adults seeking mentorship and mental health resources.

While the funding amounts may appear modest individually, their combined impact is expected to reach a broad cross-section of the community.

As Chestermere continues to grow, investments like these play an important role in maintaining the sense of connection and support that defines the city’s community fabric.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.

About the author

View All Posts
Staff Writer

Staff Writer

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

What's Playing on CFTR

Launch Player in New Window 

Read Current Editioncurrent edition

RSS BLANKET CLASSIFIEDS – Alberta-Wide Weekly Classified Ads

  • Vacation Villa in BC
    VACATION IN CANADA'S WARMEST DESTINATION. Extraordinary villa in Osoyoos, BC, breathtaking lake views, just 3 minutes from town. Or warmer weather, two luxurious 5-star resort units in Phoenix, Arizona. Doug 306-716-2671 or visit osoyooslakevilla.com Ad Category: Recreation and Travel
  • Reporter/Photographer wanted
    THE LAKESIDE LEADER is hiring a full-time reporter/photographer position in Slave Lake. Salary negotiable. Email resume, cover letter and samples of writing and photography to spnproduction@hotmail.com. Ad Category: Employment Opportunities
  • BARLEY, WHEAT, PEAS, OATS
    BARLEY – NEW-AB Standswell Smooth AWN, High Yielding, Grain and Forage Great Lodging Resistance. 1st NITROGEN USE EFFICIENT CEREAL IN CANADA. OTHER BARLEY: Cerveza, CDC Austenson, CDC Durango, CDC Maverick, Esma, Sundre. WHEAT – Pintail, Forage or Grain. OATS – AC Juniper, AC Morgan, AC Mustang, Derby, CDC S01 Super Oat. PEAS – Very Early […]