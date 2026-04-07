Funding Boost Supports Local Programs in Chestermere

Four community-based initiatives in Chestermere are set to receive a funding boost this year, following a joint grant allocation from United Way of Calgary and Area and the City of Chestermere.

A total of $49,642 has been awarded through the Mid-Size Grant program, with funding distributed to local organizations supporting youth development, mentorship, and mental health programming.

According to information shared by Chestermere Community Services, the grants were allocated through a special call reviewed by the program’s Grant Adjudication Committee.

The largest single allocation went to the Kin-Dir Education Foundation, which received $16,163.29 to support its Summer Bridge Program Camp. The initiative is designed to help children transition into the school year with additional learning and social support.

The Men’s Shed was awarded $10,000 for its Men’s Mentoring Program, delivered in partnership with Camp Chestermere. The program focuses on connection, skills development, and social support for men in the community.

Mental health initiatives also received a significant portion of the funding. Synergy was granted $14,000 for its upcoming Mental Health Fair, along with an additional $9,478.71 for its NeuroInsights program, which promotes inclusive practices and community connection.

All funded programs are scheduled to run between April and December, aligning with seasonal programming and community demand.

The Mid-Size Grant program is intended to support initiatives that address emerging or ongoing needs within local communities, particularly those that strengthen social connections and improve overall well-being.

For Chestermere, the funding reflects a continued focus on building accessible programming that supports residents at different stages of life—from youth preparing for school to adults seeking mentorship and mental health resources.

While the funding amounts may appear modest individually, their combined impact is expected to reach a broad cross-section of the community.

As Chestermere continues to grow, investments like these play an important role in maintaining the sense of connection and support that defines the city’s community fabric.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.