Local Olympians Get Chestermere Send-Off at Governance and Priorities Meeting

Chestermere’s Chestermere City Council took a moment of pride and celebration during this week’s Governance and Priorities Committee meeting to recognize three hometown athletes who are headed to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Curlers Jocelyn Peterman, Brett Gallant, and Ben Hebert were honoured by council before they depart for Milano Cortina 2026, bringing a festive and inspiring moment to the start of the meeting. The three athletes received a round of applause, chest-worn city merchandise, and heartfelt good wishes from elected officials and community members alike.

The trio stoppered by council for a quick send-off as they prepare to represent Team Canada on the Olympic stage. Peterman and Gallant will compete together in mixed doubles curling, while Gallant and Hebert are also part of the men’s team lineup competing for Canada. Gallant’s role is particularly notable: he is set to become the first Canadian curler to compete in both the mixed doubles and men’s curling tournaments at the same Winter Olympics.

The City of Chestermere shared photos and congratulations from the event on social media, highlighting local pride in the athletes’ achievements. Council members and spectators alike spoke about how inspiring it is to see Chestermere residents reach the highest level of sport. Gallant and Peterman earned their Olympic spot in mixed doubles after winning the 2025 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Olympic Trials, and both athletes have been stalwarts on the national curling scene for years.

“Being able to send off our own residents as they head to the Olympics is a moment of enormous pride for our community,” said one councillor during the meeting. “We wish Jocelyn, Brett and Ben safe travels and all the success they’ve worked so hard to achieve.”

Council also noted that having three athletes with roots in Chestermere heading to the Games highlights the city’s deep connection to sport and local support for athletic excellence. The recognition came alongside other community news and updates on council business, but for many in the room, the highlight of the session was celebrating local Olympians.

The 2026 Winter Olympics begin in February, and curling competitions are among the first events scheduled. Mixed doubles curling will take place from Feb. 4–10, and the men’s and women’s team events run from Feb. 11–22. Canada’s curling teams have a storied Olympic history, with multiple medals and national heroes emerging from previous Games.

For the athletes, the send-off signals the start of the final stretch of preparation before they compete against the world’s best in Italy. For Chestermere, it was a celebration — and a reminder of how local support can carry hometown heroes from community ice rinks to the Olympic spotlight.

