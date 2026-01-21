Mayors Warn Chestermere and Other Communities Served Face Real Impact from Calgary Water Crisis

Chestermere residents are being urged to tighten their taps and rethink daily routines as Stage 4 water restrictions remain in effect, a direct result of the major Bearspaw South Feeder Main rupture in Calgary on December 30, 2025. The severity of the situation in Calgary — which supplies treated water to Chestermere — means the city’s nearby communities are feeling the pressure too.

The mayors of Chestermere, Airdrie, and Strathmore have confirmed that their municipalities are enforcing the same stringent restrictions as Calgary due to reliance on Calgary’s feeder lines for their water supply. That means no outdoor watering, no non-essential filling of pools or rinks, and rigorous conservation efforts at home.

Calgary’s water infrastructure has been under strain since the feeder main break disrupted the network that normally supplies around 60 per cent of the city’s treated drinking water. The city has shifted its reliance to the smaller Glenmore Water Treatment Plant while repairs continue.

Officials said crews have installed a new pipe segment and are slowly refilling the repair section, which will undergo extensive quality testing before the system can safely return to normal. Until then, Stage 4 restrictions — the most severe tier — remain in place for Chestermere and other communities dependent on Calgary’s water.

City of Chestermere notices indicate residents must restrict water use indoors and out. Actions such as limiting shower times, running laundry and dishwashers only when full, and avoiding outdoor water use are vital to ensure supply lasts through the repair period.

Emergency alerts from the province and city stress the critical nature of the water supply situation. Daily water usage across the Calgary region has frequently exceeded sustainable levels, meaning the demand for water threatens the ability to replenish reserves needed for essential services like firefighting and emergency response.

Chestermere’s mayor echoed regional concerns, noting that a disruption in Calgary’s system doesn’t stay confined within city limits. Every community drawing from the interconnected supply line shares in the strain. The situation underscores how vital Calgary’s water infrastructure is to Chestermere, Airdrie, and Strathmore, and how quickly localized failures can ripple across municipal boundaries.

While officials hopeful that restrictions may begin to ease early next week once repairs progress and testing concludes, there’s no guarantee yet. Calgary’s leadership has acknowledged that more breaks could occur before full stabilization, and that temporary restrictions may return in spring when further reinforcement work begins.

For now, Chestermere residents are asked to treat every drop as precious — with municipal leaders stressing that thoughtful conservation today can help keep taps running tomorrow.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.