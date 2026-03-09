New Home or Resale? What Chestermere Buyers Should Consider

For many homebuyers in Chestermere and across the Calgary region, one of the biggest decisions in the home-buying process is whether to purchase a newly built home or a previously owned property.

Both options have advantages and drawbacks, and the right choice often depends on budget, lifestyle, and how much time or work a buyer is willing to invest in a property.

In Canada, resale homes still dominate the housing market. Industry estimates suggest roughly three-quarters of home purchases each year involve previously owned homes rather than new construction.

New homes often appeal to buyers looking for modern design and lower maintenance. Because everything from appliances to roofing systems is new, homeowners are less likely to face immediate repair costs.

Modern building codes also mean many new homes are designed with improved insulation, energy-efficient windows, and updated heating systems that can help reduce utility costs.

Another advantage is customization. Buyers who purchase a home early in the construction process may be able to choose finishes, layouts, or upgrades to suit their preferences.

However, new construction often comes with a higher upfront cost. Brand-new homes typically sell for more per square foot than resale properties, and buyers may also pay additional taxes such as the federal Goods and Services Tax on the purchase price in Alberta.

New developments are also commonly located in newer suburban neighbourhoods, which may take time to develop schools, parks, and other community amenities.

Previously owned homes offer a different set of benefits. In many cases, resale homes are located in established neighbourhoods with mature trees, developed infrastructure, and nearby amenities.

Resale properties can also provide more flexibility in pricing, since buyers may negotiate with the seller, something that is often more limited when purchasing from a builder.

But older homes may come with hidden costs. Maintenance, repairs, or renovations may be required to bring mechanical systems, insulation, or finishes up to modern standards.

Ultimately, real estate experts say the decision comes down to personal priorities.

Buyers looking for modern features and minimal maintenance may lean toward new construction, while those seeking established neighbourhoods or lower purchase prices may find better value in resale homes.

In a growing community like Chestermere, where both new developments and established neighbourhoods exist side by side, buyers have the opportunity to consider both paths when searching for their next home.

