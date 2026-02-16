Olympic Memories Come Alive in Chestermere Library Exhibit

As Olympic competition once again captures television screens across Alberta, residents in Chestermere have a chance to revisit the excitement of past Games through a new historical display at the Chestermere Public Library.

The exhibit, curated by the Chestermere Historical Foundation, brings together a collection of memorabilia tied to the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics and the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. The display features items donated by local residents, reflecting how deeply the global sporting event has been woven into the community’s own story.

Among the artifacts are nylon banners produced as part of the Calgary Olympic Committee’s school banner program, period newspapers, commemorative candles, Olympic guidebooks, and a selection of Petro-Canada glassware. Foundation president Jen Peddlesden said the collection represents only a portion of what was available.

“We didn’t have room for everything,” she noted, emphasizing that most of the items came directly from Chestermere households.

The 1988 Winter Olympics were a defining moment for southern Alberta. Hosted primarily in Calgary, the Games marked the first time Canada staged a Winter Olympics and relied heavily on regional volunteers and community participation. At the time, Chestermere was still a small lakeside community of only a few hundred residents, yet many locals travelled into the city to help with events and operations.

Peddlesden said that early spirit of involvement remains an important part of the community’s identity.

“Even back then, when we were only about 600 people, so many residents were volunteering and taking part,” she said. “Chestermere played a bigger role than people might expect.”

The exhibit also highlights memories from the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, when local enthusiasm once again brought residents together. The display also points to direct local contributions to the 1988 Games. A Chestermere resident was involved in the manufacturing process for the wooden component of the Calgary-Tower-inspired Olympic torches, underscoring the community’s behind-the-scenes connection to a globally watched event.

While this year’s Olympics are being held outside Canada, local interest remains strong. Chestermere residents continue to follow athletes with regional ties, including Olympic-level curlers who train and compete in Alberta.

Peddlesden believes the ongoing appeal of the Games lies in their ability to unite people, even amid broader global challenges.

“It gives communities a chance to rally around something hopeful,” she said. “Often the athletes are people who live in your region, and that creates a very personal connection.”

A 2010 Olympic torch currently on display at the Chestermere Recreation Centre complements the library exhibit, offering another tangible link to the province’s Olympic history.

The Historical Foundation previously mounted a similar display in 2018, focusing on local athletes and volunteers connected to past Games. This year’s exhibit expands on that idea, using memorabilia to spark conversation and encourage new generations to learn about the role Chestermere residents have played in international events.

In a growing city where many residents are remained newcomers, Peddlesden said the display also serves a broader purpose.

“When we share these stories, it builds community pride,” she said. “It reminds us that even a small place can be part of something very big.”

The exhibit will remain at the Chestermere Public Library throughout the Olympic season, inviting residents to reflect on the moments when global sport and local history met along the shores of Chestermere Lake.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.