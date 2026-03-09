Proposed Indus Power Project Moves Through Federal Review Process

A proposed large-scale natural gas power facility south east of Chestermere is moving through the early stages of federal review, as public consultation for the project wrapped up in late February.

The project, known as the Indus Power Generation facility, is planned for southeast Rocky View County near the hamlet of Indus, an area located east of Calgary between Glenmore Trail and Highway 22X. The facility would generate electricity to support a large artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure campus proposed for the region.

According to the federal Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC), the proposed plant would include approximately 100 natural gas reciprocating engine generators arranged in modular units. Together, the facility would be capable of producing roughly 1,494 megawatts of electricity.

Developers say the power plant is intended to supply at least 1,200 megawatts of continuous electricity to four data centre hubs planned for the site.

The project is being advanced by Indus Power Generation LP, with the broader data centre development linked to Beacon Data Centers, a company focused on building digital infrastructure that supports advanced computing and artificial intelligence operations.

Supporters say the project reflects growing demand for reliable power to support high-performance computing facilities.

Data centres require large amounts of electricity and must operate continuously to ensure reliability for cloud services, artificial intelligence platforms, and other digital infrastructure.

Developers say the proposed facility would combine fast-response reciprocating engine technology with high-efficiency generation systems designed to meet both variable and steady electricity demand.

The proposed site was selected, according to project representatives, because of its proximity to Calgary’s skilled workforce and infrastructure, access to major electricity transmission lines, and the availability of sufficient land to create setbacks and buffers around the development.

Rocky View County council approved an Area Structure Plan for a potential data centre campus in June 2025, covering approximately 900 acres of land designated for specialized data centre use.

However, the proposed power plant itself must still undergo regulatory review.

The Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) will ultimately decide whether the facility is approved and what conditions may be attached to its operation. The federal Impact Assessment Agency is currently gathering feedback and reviewing environmental and community considerations as part of its planning phase.

Initial project descriptions estimate maximum greenhouse gas emissions from the facility at approximately 4.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent annually.

Local residents have raised concerns about potential impacts including noise, emissions, water use, and the preservation of agricultural land in the surrounding area.

Rocky View County officials have indicated they are monitoring the review process and will consider feedback from residents as the project moves forward.

Developers say they plan to continue engaging with the county and surrounding communities as regulatory reviews continue.

If approved, the project could represent a significant investment in Alberta’s digital infrastructure sector while also raising broader questions about energy supply, environmental impacts, and the future of large-scale computing facilities in the province.

