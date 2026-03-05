Province Opens Final Public Survey on Nuclear Energy in Alberta

The Government of Alberta is inviting residents to share their views on nuclear power as the province considers whether the technology should become part of Alberta’s future energy mix.

In a March 3 announcement, the province launched what it describes as the final online Nuclear Energy Survey, open from March 3 to March 24. The feedback gathered will help shape the final report of the Nuclear Energy Engagement and Advisory Panel, which is scheduled to be delivered to the Minister of Affordability and Utilities by March 31.

The panel is examining how nuclear power could potentially contribute to Alberta’s electricity supply as demand for energy continues to grow.

“Meeting Alberta’s growing electricity needs means securing a strong energy future now,” said Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Chantelle de Jonge, who serves as parliamentary secretary for Affordability and Utilities and chairs the advisory panel. “By sharing your thoughts on nuclear power, Albertans are helping ensure the province’s next steps reflect the values and priorities of everyone who calls Alberta home.”

Engagement underway since 2025

The current survey is the latest step in a consultation process that began in 2025.

According to the province, nearly 5,000 Albertans participated in an initial survey conducted between Aug. 25 and Oct. 25 last year. During that same period, 40 organizations submitted information through a formal request-for-information process.

Additional engagement has included public webinars held in December and January, Indigenous-focused sessions in mid-January, and in-person community meetings across the province. Those sessions took place in Peace River, Fort McMurray, Bonnyville, Calgary and Edmonton earlier this year.

The engagement process is designed to collect feedback from residents, industry representatives, Indigenous communities and other stakeholders.

Questions focus on safety and energy needs

The current survey asks Albertans about their familiarity with nuclear energy and their level of support for potential development in the province.

Participants are also asked to share their views on topics including safety, emergency preparedness, waste management, environmental impacts and how nuclear power compares with other electricity sources such as wind, solar and natural gas.

Other questions focus on possible economic benefits, regulatory oversight and potential impacts on Indigenous communities.

Panel reviewing long-term role

The Nuclear Energy Engagement and Advisory Panel includes representatives from industry, academia and Indigenous organizations. Members include Deron Bilous of DB Strategic Consulting, Tim Boston of Boston Edge Strategies Inc., Stephen Buffalo, president and CEO of the Indian Resource Council of Canada, University of Calgary nuclear policy fellow Rudiger Tscherning, and University of Calgary strategy professor Harrie Vredenburg.

The panel’s mandate is to advise the provincial government on whether Alberta should pursue a nuclear energy sector and what regulatory framework would be required if development moves forward.

Several ministries are following the process, including the Ministry of Affordability and Utilities, Energy and Minerals, Indigenous Relations, and Environment and Protected Areas.

The province says the public feedback will help guide the creation of a potential nuclear energy roadmap for Alberta. Residents interested in participating can complete the survey through the provincial government’s engagement website before the March 24 deadline.