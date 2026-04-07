Provincial Grant Supports Upgrades at Chestermere Agricultural Centre

A long-standing community hub in the Chestermere area is set for upgrades following a provincial investment aimed at improving local recreational facilities.

The Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society has received $64,973 through the Alberta Community Facility Enhancement Program to upgrade bleachers at the Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Centre.

The funding announcement was shared April 4 by Chantelle de Jonge, MLA for Chestermere-Strathmore.

According to information provided, the project will focus on improving seating at the facility, with the goal of enhancing the experience for attendees at events hosted throughout the year.

The agricultural society, which has served the region since 1974, plays a central role in community life across Chestermere and Rocky View County. Its programming includes agricultural education, family-friendly activities, and a range of seasonal events that draw residents from across the area.

Signature events hosted at the site include Country Connections, Bulls on the Beach, the Chestermere Country Fair, and That Winter Thing — all of which rely on accessible and functional infrastructure to accommodate growing attendance.

The Alberta Community Facility Enhancement Program provides funding to non-profit organizations for the construction, renovation, and maintenance of public-use facilities. The program is intended to support spaces that contribute to recreation, culture, and community connection.

For local organizers, infrastructure upgrades like improved seating may seem incremental, but they can have a meaningful impact on how residents experience events — particularly as participation continues to grow.

In a community like Chestermere, where volunteer-led organizations remain central to local programming, investments in facilities help ensure those groups can continue to operate effectively and safely.

As the city and surrounding region expand, maintaining and upgrading shared community spaces remains an ongoing priority. The latest funding announcement represents a step toward ensuring the agricultural centre continues to serve as a gathering place for residents for years to come.

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