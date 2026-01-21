RCMP Seek Public Assistance to Locate Wanted Man Known to Frequent Chestermere

The Alberta RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted individual who is known to frequent Chestermere and surrounding communities.

As part of its ongoing Wanted Wednesday initiative, Alberta RCMP released an image on Jan. 14 of Cole Stuart Mclean, who is wanted in connection with several alleged offences in the region. The weekly initiative is designed to raise public awareness and encourage tips that may help police locate individuals with outstanding warrants.

According to RCMP, Mclean was last seen in Calgary, but is known to frequent Chestermere and Bassano. Police say sharing this information helps residents remain alert while going about their daily activities.

RCMP emphasize that members of the public should not approach Mclean if they believe they have seen him. Instead, residents are asked to contact their local RCMP detachment immediately. In situations where there is an immediate threat to safety, police advise calling 911.

“Public safety is our priority,” RCMP state in their Wanted Wednesday messaging. “We ask anyone with information to report it directly to police rather than taking matters into their own hands.”

The Wanted Wednesday program is used regularly by Alberta RCMP to highlight individuals wanted across the province. By circulating photos and brief descriptions, police hope to generate tips that may lead to arrests while also reminding the public to remain vigilant.

Residents who may have information about Mclean’s whereabouts can contact their local RCMP detachment. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers, which allows individuals to share information without identifying themselves.

RCMP note that even small details can be helpful and encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward.

