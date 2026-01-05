Rocky View County approves nearly $1.4 million in community grant funding

Rocky View County is investing more than $1 million to support community organizations, non-profits, and facilities across the region, approving nearly $1.4 million in funding through its latest round of capital and operational grants.

According to information released by the county, the Recreation Governance Committee approved a total of $1,397,100 during its most recent intake. The funding is being distributed to 37 organizations serving communities throughout Rocky View County and neighbouring partner municipalities.

“These organizations play a vital role in building strong, connected communities,” the county stated on its website. “The approved grants support both the infrastructure and day-to-day operations that allow community groups to continue offering programs, preserving local heritage, and bringing residents together.”

Of the total funding approved, $822,390 was allocated through capital grants to 14 organizations, supporting facility upgrades, equipment purchases, and long-term infrastructure improvements. An additional $574,710 in operational funding was approved for 23 organizations to help offset ongoing costs such as programming, maintenance, and administrative expenses.

Among the recipients of capital funding were the Springbank Park For All Seasons Agricultural Society, which received $170,255, and the Madden and District Agricultural Society, which was awarded $159,075. The Chestermere Regional Community Association also received significant capital support, with $128,170 approved to assist with community facility needs.

Other capital grant recipients included organizations in Bragg Creek, Bearspaw, Balzac, Beiseker, Crossfield, and surrounding rural areas, reflecting the county’s intent to distribute funding across a broad geographic area.

Operational funding was directed toward a wide range of cultural, recreational, and community service organizations. The Swamp Donkey Musical Theatre Society received $72,000 to support its programming, while the Kiyooka Ohe Arts Centre Society was awarded $86,300. Community and sport organizations such as the Chestermere Curling Association, Indus Minor Hockey Association, and Beiseker Minor Hockey Association also received operational support.

Several arts, heritage, and preservation groups were included in the funding, alongside community halls, parent societies, and recreation clubs serving residents of all ages.

Rocky View County uses its recreation grant programs to strengthen local capacity, support volunteer-driven organizations, and ensure residents across the region have access to recreational, cultural, and social opportunities.

Full details on each approved application, including individual funding amounts and committee discussions, are available through the Recreation Governance Committee meeting minutes and the recorded meeting video on the county’s website.

