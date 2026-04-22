Rosebud production of Hurry Hard

Prepare to be swept off your feet by Rosebud Theatre’s latest production, Hurry Hard, a sharp and heartfelt Canadian comedy that lands like a perfectly thrown final stone.

Written by award-winning playwright Kristen Da Silva, Hurry Hard runs at the Rosebud Opera House from April 10 to May 23, 2026, bringing with it a distinctly Canadian mix of curling culture, small-town dynamics, and second-chance romance.

The story centres on the Didsbury Curling Club as it prepares for one last bonspiel before the building is slated for demolition. When a sudden medical emergency leaves the men’s team short a player, they turn—reluctantly—to Sandy, the ex-wife of Bill, to fill the gap. What unfolds is more than just a game on the ice. It becomes a layered exploration of unresolved relationships, pride, and the quiet hope of reconciliation.

From the opening moments, the dialogue feels natural and lived-in, like overhearing a group of longtime friends trading stories at the local rink. That authenticity is one of the production’s greatest strengths. The humour is relentless but never forced, driven by witty banter, awkward reunions, and the kind of character-based comedy that builds organically. At times, the laughter comes so quickly and so fully that it catches you off guard—in the best possible way.

The standout performances belong to Darlene, portrayed by Hayley Rosenau, and Johnny, played by Matthew Mooney. Both characters bring an infectious energy to the stage, stealing scenes with impeccable timing and larger-than-life charm. Their presence adds a spark that elevates every moment they’re part of, turning even simple exchanges into memorable highlights.

What sets Hurry Hard apart, however, is how it plays with expectations. On the surface, it appears to follow a familiar “last game, save the rink” storyline. But the script cleverly sidesteps those clichés. Instead of focusing solely on whether the building will be saved, the story shifts toward something more meaningful: the relationships between the characters and the emotional stakes behind every shot on the ice.

That choice gives the play its emotional resonance. It becomes less about winning the bonspiel and more about confronting the past, finding forgiveness, and embracing the present moment. The result is a story that feels genuine rather than predictable, with several moments that surprise the audience in subtle but satisfying ways.

Directed by Rosebud Theatre’s Artistic Director Craig Hall, the production balances humour and heart with precision. The pacing allows jokes to land without sacrificing the quieter, more reflective beats. The ensemble cast works seamlessly together, creating the sense of a true community both on and off the ice.

At its core, Hurry Hard is about second chances—on the scoreboard and in life. It’s a reminder that even in the final moments, there’s still time to change the outcome.

If you’re looking for a nostalgic, laugh-out-loud, and genuinely heartwarming night out, this production is well worth the trip to Rosebud. So grab your broom, settle into your seat, and get ready—because this is one show that truly delivers from start to finish.

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