Rubber Ducks, Real Smiles: Chestermere Community Duck Hunt Draws Families Outdoors

CHESTERMERE — For a few hours on April 4, Chestermere neighbourhoods transformed into a kind of low-stakes treasure map, as families set out in search of brightly coloured rubber ducks hidden throughout the community.

Organized by local residents, including Anna Taranova in partnership with Robyn Moser and Associates, the informal “duck hunt” invited participants to explore parks, pathways, and public spaces while following a simple set of rules: find a duck, take a photo, tag the organizers online, and then re-hide the duck for others to discover.

Each family was asked to collect no more than 10 ducks, helping to keep the activity accessible and fair for participants throughout the day.

The event, which spread organically through social media, offered a reminder that community engagement doesn’t always require large budgets or formal programming. Sometimes, it’s as simple as a small object, a shared set of rules, and a willingness to participate.

Families who joined in were entered into a draw for a movie night prize pack, including tickets for two adults and two children. The winner is scheduled to be announced April 6.

While the event itself was lighthearted, its impact was tangible. Parents reported children eagerly scanning playgrounds and green spaces, while neighbours who might otherwise pass each other quietly stopped to chat, compare finds, and share in the experience.

In a growing city like Chestermere — now home to more than 35,000 residents — these moments of informal connection can carry added significance. As new neighbourhoods expand and populations shift, small-scale events like this help reinforce a sense of belonging that can sometimes be harder to maintain.

The “re-hide the duck” rule, in particular, ensured the activity remained dynamic throughout the day, creating a continuous loop of discovery rather than a one-time scramble.

It also reflects a broader trend seen in communities across Canada, where grassroots, low-barrier events are gaining popularity as a way to bring people together without the logistical demands of larger festivals.

Though modest in scope, the April 4 duck hunt demonstrates how community-building can take shape in unexpected ways — one small, rubber duck at a time.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.