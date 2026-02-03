Silence is accelerating Alberta’s democratic decline

Democracy in Alberta is eroding not because extremists are loud, but because too many people who consider themselves reasonable, moderate and pragmatic have gone silent.

Too many Albertans in the political middle ground assume that staying quiet, staying neutral or staying out of politics preserves civility. It does not. Silence is accelerating the decay of democratic culture in this province.

Politics and democracy are inseparable. To disengage from politics is to weaken democracy itself. Voting every four years is not enough. Democracy requires ongoing participation, public expression and civic courage between elections.

The political middle ground in Alberta once anchored civil discourse. It was a space where disagreement was tempered by respect, humility and reason. That middle ground is now eroding beneath our feet. It is fracturing, fragmenting and being paved over by polarization and fear.

Joni Mitchell captured the danger decades ago. “You don’t know what you got … til it’s gone.” Alberta is learning that lesson in real time.

What is driving this erosion is not indifference alone, but fear. Fear of professional repercussions. Fear of social backlash. Fear of online harassment. Fear of being labelled, targeted or isolated.

These sentiments surface repeatedly in conversations across Alberta’s private and public sectors. People who privately express concern about the province’s political direction decline to speak publicly. They believe engagement is futile. They believe the costs outweigh the benefits.

“I don’t post about politics because I’m worried about repercussions at work.”

“There’s no point trying to have a discussion anymore.”

“The far right/far left shuts everything down.”

Whether every fear is justified is beside the point. The fear itself is real, and it is shaping behaviour. That behaviour has consequences.

Democracy cannot function when participation retreats behind closed doors. Private agreement is politically meaningless. Civic life does not respond to silent approval. It responds to visible, sustained engagement.

I speak from experience. I once had an employer instruct me to remove media commentary critical of United Conservative Party (UCP) policy that I believed was harmful to Alberta’s energy sector. I refused. That policy was later withdrawn. I am no longer with that employer, and I am better off for it.

The episode reinforced two realities. First, political engagement often carries personal and professional risk. Second, free expression matters more than comfort, particularly as democratic norms erode elsewhere, including in the United States.

A culture that stifles public expression is incompatible with a healthy democracy. Nor should anyone accept it.

This erosion is now evident in the rise of separatist rhetoric in Alberta. Calls for Alberta separation have gained renewed visibility in recent years through organized advocacy groups, public rallies and online campaigns. The movement presents itself as economic realism, but it collapses under scrutiny. It is a hollow performance that exploits grievance while undermining democratic cohesion.

The loudest voices dominate because too many reasonable ones have withdrawn. Social media rewards extremity. Silence creates a vacuum. That vacuum is being filled by the loudest and most extreme voices.

Ironically, my inbox tells a different story. Messages of private support arrive regularly from professionals, executives and community leaders who reject polarization and oppose separatism. Yet many of those same individuals will not speak publicly. They calculate the risk and opt out.

That is the tragedy. Democracy does not fail only when bad ideas win. It fails when good people decide not to contest them.

If you believe the political middle ground has served Alberta well, then it must be defended. Not privately. Not passively. Publicly and persistently.

Democracy does not survive timidity. It survives participation.

Bill Whitelaw is a director and advisor to many industry boards, including the Canadian Society for Evolving Energy, which he chairs. He speaks and comments frequently on the subjects of social licence, innovation and technology, and energy supply networks.

________________________________________

The views, opinions, and positions expressed by columnists and contributors are solely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of our publication.

© Troy Media

