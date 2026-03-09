Stage 4 Water Restrictions Begin In Chestermere

Residents in Chestermere are now under Stage 4 water restrictions as crews in Calgary begin repairs on a critical regional water pipeline.

The restrictions took effect Monday, March 9, and prohibit all outdoor water use. Residents are also being asked to reduce indoor water consumption wherever possible while the work is underway.

The measures are linked to repairs on Calgary’s Bearspaw South Feeder Main, a major pipeline that carries treated drinking water from the Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant into Calgary’s regional distribution network. Municipal officials say the pipeline normally supplies about 60 per cent of the region’s drinking water.

Because Chestermere is connected to Calgary’s regional water system, the city must follow the same conservation measures while the infrastructure is repaired.

While Chestermere is known for its large central feature—Chestermere Lake—the lake itself is not the source of the city’s drinking water. Instead, potable water for homes and businesses is treated and supplied by the City of Calgary through regional infrastructure agreements.

Similarly, wastewater and sewer services from Chestermere are also processed through Calgary’s system.

City officials say this regional connection means that infrastructure challenges in Calgary can directly affect surrounding municipalities, including Chestermere.

Under Stage 4 restrictions, all outdoor water use is prohibited. This includes lawn watering, garden irrigation, washing vehicles, filling pools or hot tubs, and other non-essential outdoor uses.

Residents are also encouraged to limit indoor water use where possible. Officials suggest running dishwashers and washing machines only when full and avoiding unnecessary water consumption until repairs are completed.

Calgary crews estimate that repairs to the Bearspaw South Feeder Main could take approximately four weeks to complete. During that time, municipalities across the region will be monitoring water usage closely.

Officials say cooperation from residents across the region—including here in Chestermere—will be essential to maintaining stable water supplies while the work is underway.

Residents are encouraged to follow updates from the City of Chestermere as the project progresses.

