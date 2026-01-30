Strathmore RCMP Arrest Impaired Driver after Hit and Run

Strathmore, Alta. – On January 29, 2026 at approximately 8:20 a.m., Strathmore RCMP members responded to multiple calls concerning an erratic driver on Wheatland Trail who was passing vehicles in the oncoming lanes. The vehicle carried on at a high rate of speed heading South as described by witnesses and attempted to pass a moving school bus on the right near the intersection of Willow Drive. The vehicle drove onto the sidewalk and side swiped the school bus causing damage passenger side and bus doors. The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed running stop lights and stop signs until it reached a business on Lakeside Boulevard at Parklane Drive. Bystanders noticed the dangerous driving pattern and erratic behaviour of the driver and called police.

The driver fled the vehicle and was reported to have entered the Strathmore Town Hall building. Upon arrival the driver was arrested in relation to the incident, and taken to the Strathmore Detachment for further investigation where they later refused to comply with a drug recognition expert examination. The driver, a 36 year old resident of Strathmore was turned over for medical treat with release documents to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice on March 17, 2026 in Calgary. Charges of Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired, Failure to Comply with a DRE Demand, Fail to Stop at the Scene of an Accident, and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle are expected to be laid.

“Dealing with impaired driving remains a priority for Strathmore RCMP as part of our road safety initiatives. I’d like to thank the public for their timely reporting, provision of valuable witness observations, and the location of the driver which led to their arrest. Fortunately nobody was injured in this incident.” – Staff Sergeant Mark Wielogsz – Detachment Commander Strathmore RCMP

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.