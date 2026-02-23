Time capsule and interactive sound sculpture will preserve Chestermere voices for future generations

Rocky View County has approved the creation of a Municipal Policing Committee for the hamlet of Langdon, responding to recent provincial changes that require municipalities served by the RCMP to formalize local input into policing priorities and community safety planning.

The move follows amendments to Alberta’s Police Act and the introduction of updated provincial regulations that outline how municipalities must be represented within the RCMP governance structure. Depending on population size and the type of policing agreement in place, communities must now participate through either a municipal policing committee, a regional committee, or the Provincial Police Advisory Board.

For most of Rocky View County, representation will occur through the Provincial Police Advisory Board under the Provincial Police Service Agreement. Langdon, however, operates under a Municipal Police Service Agreement, making a separate committee necessary to ensure local concerns are addressed.

County administration told council that the committee will provide a structured forum for identifying policing priorities, contributing to community safety plans, and acting as a liaison between residents, municipal council, and the RCMP. While the committee will play an important advisory role, it will not have operational authority over policing.

“The officer in charge remains responsible for RCMP operations and for preparing the necessary planning documents,” administration explained. “Any direction from the committee is advisory and not binding.”

Council first began exploring options for Langdon’s representation in 2025. One possibility was a joint committee with the Town of Strathmore, but that municipality declined the invitation after reviewing the proposal. Rocky View County subsequently sought and received ministerial approval to establish its own committee for the hamlet.

The newly adopted Terms of Reference set out the committee’s mandate, structure, and responsibilities in accordance with provincial legislation. The document also defines its public-interest role and the process for appointing members.

During council’s Feb. 10 meeting, Division 7 Coun. Ken Ball, who represents Langdon, raised the issue of future growth in the hamlet and suggested the committee’s size reflect that trajectory. Administration noted that three members had been recommended based on comparable communities, but council supported expanding the committee to as many as four members to provide broader representation.

With the framework now approved, the County will begin recruiting committee members through a public application process. Applicants will be reviewed by council, which will make the final appointments. Information about the committee and future vacancies will be posted on the County’s website, and community engagement will take place in partnership with the RCMP detachment.

Langdon is policed by the local RCMP detachment on 3 Avenue N.W., one of four detachments serving Rocky View County alongside Airdrie, Cochrane, and Strathmore.

The cost of supporting the committee has already been incorporated into the County’s operating budget.

Municipal policing committees have been promoted by the province as a way to strengthen local voices in policing priorities while maintaining the RCMP’s operational independence. For Langdon, the new body is expected to provide a formal channel for residents to raise concerns, identify emerging safety issues, and help shape long-term planning in a rapidly growing community.

As the hamlet continues to expand, council members said the committee will play an important role in ensuring local policing strategies evolve alongside population growth and changing community needs.

