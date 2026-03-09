Why We Think You Should Live in Chestermere

At the Chestermere Anchor and on CFTR The Rogue, we spend a lot of time telling the stories of our community. Over the years, one message has come through clearly: Chestermere is not just a place people live, it is a place people choose.

Located just east of Calgary, Chestermere has grown rapidly in recent years as families and professionals look for a balance between city convenience and small-town atmosphere. The community sits roughly 20 kilometres from downtown Calgary, making it an easy commute while still offering a quieter pace of life.

At the heart of the city is Chestermere Lake, a 5-kilometre reservoir originally built for irrigation but now used for recreation year-round. Residents enjoy boating, fishing, paddleboarding, and swimming in the summer, while winter often brings skating and ice fishing to the frozen lake.

But the lake is only part of the story.

Chestermere has become one of Alberta’s fastest-growing communities, with strong population growth over the past several years and a young, active demographic. That growth has helped bring new schools, parks, pathways, and local businesses to the city.

Despite that expansion, many residents say the community has kept its neighbourly feel.

It is still common to see families walking around the lake pathway, kids riding bikes through neighbourhoods, and neighbours stopping to chat at community events or local coffee shops. In many ways, Chestermere offers a lifestyle that blends modern suburban living with the sense of connection people often associate with smaller towns.

The city also benefits from its location within the rapidly expanding Calgary region. As Calgary continues to grow, nearby communities like Chestermere are seeing increased investment in housing, infrastructure, and local services.

For entrepreneurs and small businesses, the community’s growth is creating new opportunities as well. A young workforce, diverse population, and expanding commercial areas are helping shape the city’s economic future.

Of course, every community has challenges as it grows. But what makes Chestermere unique is how often residents step up to help shape the city’s future.

From volunteer groups and local charities to youth sports and cultural events, community involvement remains one of the defining characteristics of life here.

And that is one of the reasons we believe Chestermere is such a special place.

At the Anchor and on CFTR The Rogue, our job is to tell the stories of this city. When we look at those stories collectively—families building homes, businesses opening their doors, and neighbours helping neighbours—it becomes clear why so many people are proud to call Chestermere home.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.