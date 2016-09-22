Arts Days celebrating diversity in the Community

A new cultural fashion display at Chestermere Arts Days is shining a light on the diversity found in the city.

“It’s kind of interesting to see how different cultures have evolved and how they perceive what fashion is, what is style,” said Events Coordinator Nancie Huneault.

Organizers thought that the fashion display would be an interesting way to visually showcase the diversity of cultures living in Chestermere.

“Fashion is a big part of everybody’s world,” she said.

“Everybody goes to the closet and looks for things to put on,” said Huneault.

There are about six displays confirmed for the fashion gallery and organizers are continuing to look for more.

Huneault said that Chestermere is a diverse community and it is important to acknowledge that through community events like Arts Days.

“It helps educate our community about what makes up our community,” she said, “who makes up our community and gives us a better understanding of who lives in our community.”

Each display will include a detailed history of the clothing.

“Each display…will have a little bit of a detailed history of where the design comes from…the region it may come from, the purpose of the design of the fashion,” she said.

If the fashion gallery is a success this year, organizers would be interested in expanding the display into a fashion show in future years.

“I could not fit in a fashion ramp, I really wanted to have it but there was no room,” said Huneault.

Chestermere Arts Days is hosted at the Library and City Hall. The fashion display will be set up in council chambers.

“It’s where we transform our municipal hall and library into an art museum,” she said.

Arts Days kicks off with the Blank Canvas Event Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

“Everybody has a different ideal of what art is so people come with an open mind and then they can fill their mind with all the stimulation we provide here,” explained Huneault about the choice of the events name.

With live music playing in the background, guests at the event will have a chance to interact with this year’s artists and their displays and view the fashion display while enjoying a glass of wine or beer.

“It’s a really great night out,” she said.

The works of art that will be on display cover a wide range of styles and mediums. There will photography, paintings, ceramic art and jewelry on display.

“It’s a really unique event for the community,” she said.

Last year there were about 20 artists at Arts Days. Huneault is hoping to have about the same number again this year.

New for this year at the Blank Canvas Event, there will be food trucks representing different cultures offering up snacks.

“We’re quite excited about how much culture we’ve actually put into it this year,” said Huneault.

Tickets for the blank canvas event can be purchased online for $10 or at the door for $15.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come out and enjoy an evening…you can purchase art for your home…or Christmas presents,” she said.

Saturday Oct. 1 is filled with free workshops for budding artists of all ages. They run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“There’s painting…some vocal training, musical ones,” she said, “There’s a ukulele, learn to play ukulele.”

“Families love coming out and doing the workshops,” said Huneault.

Most of the workshops are new this year. There will be some favourites returning though.

“Ceramics is always a favourite,” said Huneault.

“I think people enjoy it because they find it relaxing…and stimulating,” she said.

Of all the workshops offered this year, Huneault is most excited for the ukulele lessons.

“I want to try the ukulele,” she said.

She is usually too busy to really get into the workshops but she does really enjoy trying them.

The goal of Arts Days has always been to bring the community together and showcase the artistic talents found in Chestermere.

“It’s great to discover what kind of talents we actually have here,” said Huneault.

“It gives the community an opportunity to experience and discover something new,” she said.

To register online for the Saturday workshops or purchase tickets to the Blank Canvas Event go to http://www.chestermere.ca/artsdays. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Artists that are interested in participating in Arts Days and anyone interested in displaying their cultural fashions in the fashion gallery can contact arts days through the submissions form on the website.