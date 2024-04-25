Bow River Water Begins Flowing into Chestermere Lake

The annual filling has begun! On April 23rd, the Western Irrigation District (WID) started the process of transferring water from the Bow River into Chestermere Lake. This effort is part of a broader strategy to mitigate the impact of ongoing drought conditions in the region.

Officials anticipate that the effects of the water transfer will become visible soon, with the goal of fully replenishing Chestermere Lake by May 1. This initiative comes as the city faces varying water levels, which have been directly influenced by persistent drought conditions.

The City of Chestermere has communicated that the decision to transfer water was made carefully, considering the critical situation brought on by the drought. “This is a necessary response to the harsh and uncontrollable circumstances we are facing,” stated a city spokesperson. The community has been assured that all measures are being taken to manage the situation effectively and sustainably.

