Chestermere’s Angels giving a helping hand up

Chestermere’s Angels launched the Angels Hand Up Program Oct. 1 to help struggling families meet some of their needs.

“We still have the feeling of recession economy and that people are still struggling within the community,” said organizer Daiana Casaldarnos.

The way that the program works is donation boxes are set up at local businesses. Once a month, or when the box is full, the donations are counted and then exchanged for gift cards from that business.

The gift cards are then given to Chestermere families in need.

The new program, which will operate year-round, is designed to both help Chestermere families in need and local businesses.

“It’s coming from a passion I’ve had to help people,” said Casaldarnos.

“It strives on the basis of what Chestermere’s Angels stands for,” she said, “it’s to help everyone.”

Casaldarnos said that the theory behind the program is to make the money work twice. It first goes to the business owner and then it gets transferred in the form of gift cards to those that are in need.

“One donation supports two causes,” she said, “One partners with the business to keep them in our community and thriving and two to help a family that may otherwise just need a hand up for a moment.”

Casaldarnos has 9 local businesses on board with the Angels Hand Up Program and is looking to partner with more.

The partner businesses cover a range of products, from restaurants to barber shops.

What they all have in common is that they can fill a need for a local family.

“Pretty much any business that can serve a purpose or need for people that are struggling right now,” she said.

They are also partnering with business that provide services that could boost a person’s confidence going into a job interview.

“If you have to go to an interview…where you want to look professional, you want to look well groomed, you want to look to the part, we’re trying to make that a little easier as well,” said Casaldarnos.

“If it just helps their confidence and boosts their self-esteem to go into that interview feeling I’m worth it,” she said.

To this end, Jody Nakoneshny, owner of The Lakeshore Esthetics & Tanning, is one of the participating businesses.

Nakoneshny, who has been operating her business for four years, said that it keeps her busy with little time left to volunteer in the community.

“My hope is that by hosting a collection box instead, I can still be supportive in this initiative,” she said.

“I believe programs like this build up communities and help individuals or families in a dignified supportive way,” said Nakoneshny.

One type of store that is missing from the program that Casaldarnos is particularly interested in partnering with is a local clothing retailer.

“We are currently still in need of somebody that sells clothing,” said Casaldarnos.

As the program grows and becomes more successful, Casaldarnos plans to expand the business to include places that fulfill wants and not just basic needs.

“We will be looking in the near future of kind of expanding and seeing how we can include those that don’t have a necessity,” she said.

In addition to helping families, the program is looking to provide a boost to the local economy.

With Chestermere’s proximity to Calgary its really easy to go there to shop instead of supporting local businesses.

“We want to foster growth and promote what we have here,” she said.

As the program grows, she hopes to partner with other charities and organizations such as the food bank and the city to help improve the distribution of gift cards.

Although donations are being collected starting in October, they will not be distributing the gift cards until the new year. This is to allow the donations and gift cards to accumulate.

“I don’t want to have to turn a family away,” said Casaldarnos.

If donations to the program exceed expectations, they will push the distribution date up.

Local businesses interested in joining the program or someone looking to refer a family in need can contact Casaldarnos at (403) 992-5244.

Families must have a Chestermere address to qualify for the gift cards.