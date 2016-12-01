City supportive of new substation location

Altalink has submitted its proposal for the preferred and alternate sites for a new substation for the City of Chestermere to the Alberta Utilities Commision (AUC).

The preferred location, known as Site E, is located in the city’s future light industrial park, 350 metres east of Range Road 282 along Township Road 240.

As the landowner for the proposed site, the city has applied to the AUC to speak in support of Site E.

“We’ve submitted a statement of intent to participate to a public hearing if there was to be one,” said Economic Development Manager for the City of Chestermere Jean-Marc Lacasse.

The AUC has not yet announced if it will be holding public hearings on the proposed substation.

He said that the project brings with it several benefits for the city.

“First of all it’s a fit with the land use of industrial development,” said Lacasse.

It will also help to diversify the city’s tax base to include more commercial and light industrial.

“We are pursuing and continue to pursue opportunities that give us that non-residential tax base and allow us to market the light industrial commercial land that we have up for sale,” said Mayor Patricia Matthews.

The substation, if built in the industrial park, will offer both stability of supply and flexibility to develop a range of industry in the park.

“It provides an opportunity for more consistent power to our community which is really important as we grow,” said Matthews

Lacasse said that business considering building in the industrial park are looking for specific services.

“When they consider a location they have a checklist,” he said.

Most businesses are looking for a good road network, water and wastewater connections, natural gas connections and a stable electrical supply.

Potential businesses like to see those services in place instead of promised for the future.

“Its always better to say we have it rather than promising that we will have it,” said Lacasse.

In supporting the chosen site for industrial development, the city said they have also responded to the concerns of residents.

“The City negotiated for AltaLink’s preferred location to be moved east of the original proposal so it is farther away from residents,” said Lacasse in a press release. “The closest resident from this location is more than 400 meters away.”

The AUC has the final say on the location of the substation and can choose one of the other proposed locations outside of the city.

“The Alberta Utilities Commission will decide where the substation is going to go,” said Lacasse.