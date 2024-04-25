AltaLink performing aerial patrols of its electric transmission facilities in the area from April 29-May 2
CALGARY, ALBERTA – Residents and businesses in southern Alberta are advised that starting on April 29, AltaLink will be using a helicopter to perform an aerial patrol of its electrical transmission facilities in the area.
The patrols are expected to be complete by May 2, weather permitting. This annual patrol provides AltaLink with a visual inspection of its transmission lines and surrounding vegetation, helping to maintain the reliability of the grid through proactive maintenance.
The following communities may see a helicopter in the area:
- Rocky View County
- Chestermere
- Strathmore
- Wheatland County
- Vulcan County
- Foothills County
- Brooks
- County of Newell
- Medicine Hat
- Cypress County
- Taber
- Lethbridge
- Lethbridge County
- Fort MacLeod
In advance, AltaLink apologizes for any disturbance or inconvenience to residents in the vicinity of the power lines that will be patrolled. When conducting aerial surveys, AltaLink is mindful to minimize disruption to residences, area users, livestock and wildlife. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
If you have any questions about the aerial patrols, please call AltaLink at 1-877-267-1453.
