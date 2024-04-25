AltaLink performing aerial patrols of its electric transmission facilities in the area from April 29-May 2

CALGARY, ALBERTA – Residents and businesses in southern Alberta are advised that starting on April 29, AltaLink will be using a helicopter to perform an aerial patrol of its electrical transmission facilities in the area.

The patrols are expected to be complete by May 2, weather permitting. This annual patrol provides AltaLink with a visual inspection of its transmission lines and surrounding vegetation, helping to maintain the reliability of the grid through proactive maintenance.

The following communities may see a helicopter in the area: