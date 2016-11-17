Going Fast on The Short Track

A request was sent out to children who speed skate ages 10-13 to submit a video stating why they love speed skating and why they want to present medals. Troy Davidson, one of our local speed skaters from Chestermere, decided he wanted to apply. In his video he stated he “loved speed skating because you go fast and low and you earn medals by doing this” and he stated he wanted to “hand out medals because you get to see the professional speed skaters”. He finished his video in true Troy fashion, with a smirk and said “Peace Out” which I’m sure cinched his application. He was one of 8 children chosen.

On November 6 the children met a representative at the entrance of the oval and were presented badges to get them into the event. At 12:00 they sported their speed skating uniforms and did a practice run. At 3:15 medal presentations began.

Troy helped present medals for the Women’s 1000m where Korea won gold and silver and Netherlands won bronze. He also help present for the 3000m Team Relay where Korea took gold, Netherlands silver and Hungary took bronze.

Troy met athletes from all over the world, got autographs on his helmet and really chatted with the Australian team. He said “this was the best day ever!”

There were more than 20 countries represented. Canada had a 12 member team in the competition and came away with 5 medals in total: 2 gold and 3 silver.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if in 10 years a youngster would present a medal to you Troy!