One person killed in Sunday morning roll over

One man is dead after a single vehicle roll over on Township Road 240 near Range Road 284 Sept. 18.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Emergency Services. Strathmore and Chestermere RCMP responded to the roll over. An Eastbound truck was found on scene having rolled into the ditch.

A 25-year-old male passenger from Calgary was pronounced dead on scene.

Two other passengers, a 31-year-old male and a 32-year-old female, both from Calgary and the 27-year-old female driver from Medicine Hat were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was diverted from the area while the RCMP collision analyst investigated.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the roll over.

They will not be releasing the name of the deceased.