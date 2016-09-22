World Suicide Prevention Day marked by memorial walk and candle lighting

Sept. 10 was World Suicide Prevention Day. In Chestermere it was marked with the second annual memorial walk and candle lighting.

“People don’t talk about it but it is happening,” said Christy Redl, a Wellness Support Worker with Synergy and one of the organizers of the event.

Redl said that each year they are trying to raise awareness and support for families who are struggling with the effects of suicide in their lives.

Suicide is generally considered a taboo subject in western culture.

“When it’s not talked about then the people who are struggling with this in their lives don’t feel supported, they don’t recognize the community of support that is available to them and they feel very isolated,” said Redl.

Conversations around suicide are a very private thing for families who don’t always want other people to know that they or a member of their family is struggling with it.

This can lead to low turnout for events but doesn’t diminish the importance of holding them.

“It is always worthwhile even if only one person shows up,” said Redl.

“We still need to be here,” she said, “so people know they can come and talk to use if they need to.”

Redl said that people need to be aware of it year-round.

“We do take a moment to stop on September 10th every year to talk about it,” she said.

Suicides tend to increase when the economy is bad, as it has been in Albert for the last couple years, and around the holiday season.

Redl said that people shouldn’t be afraid to reach out for help.

In Chestermere, anyone struggling with suicide or can contact the Distress Centre Crisis line at 403-266-4357 or the Alberta Health Services Addictions and Mental Health Services Chestermere Intake Line at 1-877-652-4700.

Teens who are struggling can also use ConnecTeen at 403-264-TEEN (8336) or online chat at www.calgaryconnecteen.com.