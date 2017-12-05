100 Year Old Quilt Celebrated

In 1917 the women of the Chestermere community created a quilt to raise funds for WWI Veterans. Today an exact replica of that “Red Cross Quilt” is hanging in the Chestermere Public Library. The cotton quilt was made in 1917 and featured white rectangles on which local citizens had their family name embroidered for a small fee ( we think it was $3.00, maybe not so small at that time), alternating with red rectangles. There are 196 names on this quilt. It was auctioned and won by Mel Brown, it is said he paid $300. Today the original quilt is owned by Joe Bowhay and his wife Wanda of Cremona. Joyce, Mel’s daughter was Joe’s mother. The replica, now on display thanks to the Library, was made by the Chestermere Lakeside Quilters Guild with support from the Chestermere Historical Foundation. Appreciation goes out to long-time residents Lorraine Webster and Dave Webster for hanging the quilt at the Library where all can view this historic piece. If the history of Chestermere is of interest to you, join the Historical Foundation at their next gathering Tuesday January 16th 2018 at 11am for a pot luck luncheon and display of The Virtual Museum of Chestermere,” some scrapbooks from Chestermere 1930s to 70s, and various of the CHF artifacts. Guests welcome, 2018 membership is a good old fashioned $5.00. It will be held at the Calgary Yacht Club 635 East Chestermere Drive. For more information www.chestermerehistoricalfoundation.org or 403 200 8046