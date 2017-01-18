Alberta’s electoral boundaries under review

The Electoral Boundaries Commission is reviewing the provincial electoral boundaries.

The review is necessary, in part, due to the significant increase in Alberta’s population since the last review was done in 2009/2010.

“Given that our population has grown by more than 20 per cent in the last eight years, a review is key to ensuring fair and effective representation for all Albertans,” said the Honourable Justice Myra Bielby, Commission chair.

The commission will also be seeking input from Albertans as part of their review of the existing constituencies.

“Now is the time for Albertans to share their thoughts as to how constituency boundaries should change through oral or written submissions,” she said.

If Albertans choose to make a written submission, both the submission and the author’s name will be made public. These submissions are due by Feb. 8, 2017.

The commission will also be holding a series of public hearings at 15 locations across the province in January and February.

Anyone who wishes to make a presentation at one of the hearings is asked to register online one week in advance of the hearing.

Once the review is complete, the Commission will make its recommendations to the Legislative Assembly.

For more information on the review, public hearings or to make a written submission go to www.ABebc.ca.