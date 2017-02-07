All things Scottish celebrated by Whitecappers

The Chestermere Whitecappers celebrated Robbie Burns with the monthly potluck supper Jan. 31.

“The celebration…of all things Scottish,” said Chestermere Whitecappers’ Treasurer Todd McBride, “you have the haggis, the haggis and the bagpipes.”

The official program started with the piping on of the haggis by bagpiper Marjorie Zander.

Malcolm Cox followed her through the dinning hall carrying the plate with the large haggis on it to the front of the room.

Cox’s father and Whitecappers President Graham Cox was to recite Robbie Burn’s poem “Address to a Haggis” but had to back out due to poor health.

Instead of a live rendition of the poem, organizers chose to play a video of it found on YouTube.

After the address was finished the piper led Cox and the haggis back to the kitchen for the start of the meal.

Everyone was encouraged to try a taste of haggis with their dinner, although it is an acquired taste.

“The haggis is something…if you try the haggis you’ll say ooh, tough man to eat haggis,” said McBride with a grin.

As it turns out, McBride hasn’t been able to develop a taste for haggis.

“I thought I could eat anything, but I tried that haggis last year…there’s something about the sheep wool flavour to it,” he said with a grimace.

“You’ve got to be a Scottish highlander to eat haggis,” said a laughing McBride.

In addition to the haggis and bagpipes there was live music played throughout the evening to a full house of club members and guests.

To streamline the event, the Whitecappers held their Robbie Burns Celebration a little late to coincide with the monthly potluck dinner.

Robbie Burns Day is officially held on the poets birthday, Jan. 25 and celebrates Burns as Scotland’s premier poet.

Born on the 25th of January 1759, Burns is regarded as the national poet of Scotland and his birthday is celebrated around the world.

After his death on July 21 1796 Burns became a cultural icon in Scotland and Scots around the world.

The celebration of his life and works took hold in the 19th and 20th centuries, and continues to grow in popularity among Scots across the globe.

As Robbie Burns said in his most famous poem “Address to a Haggis.”

“Ye Pow’rs, wha mak mankind your care,

And dish them out their bill o fare,

Auld Scotland wants nae skinking ware

That jaups in luggies:

But, if ye wish her gratefu prayer,

Gie her a Haggis”