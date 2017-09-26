Building a strong future for our kids – Shallu Bajwa

Shallu Bajwa wants to work to build the Rocky View Schools Division into an inclusive and supportive school division.
“I believe that we build strong school communities by creating space for dialogue, listening to all views and generating solution together.
“Every voice matters,” she said.
Bajwa describes herself as someone who believes in transparency and accountability. As a school trustee, her priority would always be putting children first.
“That’s why I’m running for school board,” she said.
By running to represent Chestermere at the Rocky View Schools board table, Bajwa hopes to be able to serve the community and help to influence change with the proper implementation of policies and procedure in the school division.
One change she would like to see start right away is the building of more schools in Chestermere.
“I would definitely work on more schools and classroom size issues,” she said.
She also thinks that work needs to be done to improve the curriculum.
“Particularly math and English grammar,” she said.
Bajwa would also like so more English development programs for refugees and new immigrant students living in the school district.
“I strongly believe that this is the right time to develop policies and organizational structures that would promote student’s wellbeing,” said Bajwa.
She comes to the position with an eclectic work background.
Bajwa has a Masters in Business Administration and also is a a radio host and voice over artist with Sabrang, Radio 94.7FM, where she hosts various talk shows that she said, “promote local talents and personalities, promote awareness in public and participate in many cultural activities.”
With her varied background, Bajwa believes she has the right skill set to make a difference in children’s education as Chestermere’s Trustee.
“Being a financial planner, I have working experience in managing people, developing and successfully implementing…policies and procedures,” she said.
To contact Bajwa, e-mail her at electshallu@gmail.com.