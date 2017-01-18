Calling All Young Entrepreneurs

The lemonade stand phenomena took over Chestermere on June 11th 2016 and we are proud to announce that preparations have begun to hold a repeat of the very popular Lemonade Day.

The Chestermere Chamber of Commerce has taken over the project and a dedicated group has formed to get the wheels in motion for Lemonade Day 2017 – to be held on Saturday June 10th.

Lemonade Day is a strategic 14-step process that walks youth from a dream to a business plan, while teaching them the same principles required to start any big company. Inspiring kids to work hard and make a profit, they are also taught to spend some, save some and share some by giving back to their community.

Starting April 3rd, youth ages 6 to 17 can register online at www.chestermere.lemonadeday.org/registration. Just like last year, local businesses have the opportunity to sign up to be a participating locations where youth participating in Lemonade Day can set up their stands in front of the businesses location.

Over the course from when they register until Lemonade Day, participants will have access to mentors and will also be provided with information and resources to help them be successful on this exciting and motivating day.

So how can you get involved?

• Sponsors are desperately needed to fund different aspects of this event from providing the youth with backpacks and workbooks to teach them the process of establishing a business; training mentors, purchasing the Lemonade Day license and all the other elements associated with such a large event;

• Mentors to support the youth and the questions they may have as they move through the training process;

• Businesses to allow youth to set up stands in front of their businesses on June 10th;

• Youth to operate the stands.

If you participated in this amazing event last year, you know that it was the talk of the town. Whether you were a generous sponsor or one of the youth participants, Lemonade Day is a great way to give back to the youth of our community and give them valuable training and tools in the world of being an entrepreneur.